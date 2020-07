Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly business center dog grooming area dog park

Our community provides beautiful apartment homes and townhomes nestled into a quiet neighborhood where quality living is a way of life. Our homes are created with your comfort and convenience in mind and have been upgraded with the latest features, including washer and dryer connections and controlled access gates for the property amenity. Knoll Crest is conveniently located in the heart of the Medical Center and is a short drive from USAA, UTSA, local grocery stores, shopping and delicious eats. Enjoy the naturally wooded surroundings with Texas Hill Country views when you call Knoll Crest Apartments home.