Valencia at Medical

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly tennis court parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill e-payments media room trash valet

Come find the lifestyle you deserve. Professionally managed, luxury apartments.



With a $3 million dollar renovation underway, The Valencia on Four10 is a 346-unit, garden-style apartment community located in San Antonio, Texas.The property offers an appealing unit mix consisting of one-bedroom units ranging from 722 to 1,127 square feet, two-bedroom units ranging from 903 to 1,454 square feet, and 20 three-bedroom units measuring 1,293 square feet each. The units are pet friendly, have new appliances and awesome community amenities. The grounds are well-maintained and professionally landscaped with manicured grass areas and matured trees. Community amenities include two swimming pools, spa, fitness center, clubhouse, tennis court, Jacuzzi, and laundry facilities. Unit amenities include fully equipped kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and disposal. Air conditioning/heating, cable TV ready, internet access, and washer/dryer hookups. The Valencia on Four10 is conveniently located near Audie L Murphy Memorial VA Hospital, Interstate 410 and close to Lackland Air Force Base. The Valencia on Four10 sits at the intersection of Glen Ridge Drive and Evers Road, less than 11 miles from downtown San Antonio.



Please call for an appointment today.