Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Valencia at Medical

Open Now until 7pm
5111 Glen Ridge Drive · (210) 405-3904
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5111 Glen Ridge Drive, San Antonio, TX 78229

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit J-J-24 · Avail. Aug 18

$965

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 927 sqft

Unit Q-Q-10 · Avail. now

$980

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 967 sqft

Unit G-G-15 · Avail. now

$1,010

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

See 23+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit N-N-21 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,275

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1293 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Valencia at Medical.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
e-payments
media room
trash valet
Come find the lifestyle you deserve. Professionally managed, luxury apartments.

With a $3 million dollar renovation underway, The Valencia on Four10 is a 346-unit, garden-style apartment community located in San Antonio, Texas.The property offers an appealing unit mix consisting of one-bedroom units ranging from 722 to 1,127 square feet, two-bedroom units ranging from 903 to 1,454 square feet, and 20 three-bedroom units measuring 1,293 square feet each. The units are pet friendly, have new appliances and awesome community amenities. The grounds are well-maintained and professionally landscaped with manicured grass areas and matured trees. Community amenities include two swimming pools, spa, fitness center, clubhouse, tennis court, Jacuzzi, and laundry facilities. Unit amenities include fully equipped kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and disposal. Air conditioning/heating, cable TV ready, internet access, and washer/dryer hookups. The Valencia on Four10 is conveniently located near Audie L Murphy Memorial VA Hospital, Interstate 410 and close to Lackland Air Force Base. The Valencia on Four10 sits at the intersection of Glen Ridge Drive and Evers Road, less than 11 miles from downtown San Antonio.

Please call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 per home
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds are prohibited. Please call our leasing office for more details.
Dogs
restrictions: Weight limit: 60 lbs.
Cats
restrictions: Weight limit: 40 lbs.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface lot parking available. Please call for parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Valencia at Medical have any available units?
Valencia at Medical has 27 units available starting at $965 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Valencia at Medical have?
Some of Valencia at Medical's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Valencia at Medical currently offering any rent specials?
Valencia at Medical is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Valencia at Medical pet-friendly?
Yes, Valencia at Medical is pet friendly.
Does Valencia at Medical offer parking?
Yes, Valencia at Medical offers parking.
Does Valencia at Medical have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Valencia at Medical offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Valencia at Medical have a pool?
Yes, Valencia at Medical has a pool.
Does Valencia at Medical have accessible units?
No, Valencia at Medical does not have accessible units.
Does Valencia at Medical have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Valencia at Medical has units with dishwashers.
