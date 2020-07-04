Rent Calculator
San Antonio, TX
/
3 Amber Glen
Last updated October 20 2019 at 7:20 AM
3 Amber Glen
3 Amber Glen
·
No Longer Available
Location
3 Amber Glen, San Antonio, TX 78257
Dominion
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NESTLE AWAY IN LUXURY, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, HIGH CEILINGS AND MOVE IN READY!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3 Amber Glen have any available units?
3 Amber Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 3 Amber Glen currently offering any rent specials?
3 Amber Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Amber Glen pet-friendly?
No, 3 Amber Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 3 Amber Glen offer parking?
Yes, 3 Amber Glen offers parking.
Does 3 Amber Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Amber Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Amber Glen have a pool?
No, 3 Amber Glen does not have a pool.
Does 3 Amber Glen have accessible units?
No, 3 Amber Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Amber Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Amber Glen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Amber Glen have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Amber Glen does not have units with air conditioning.
