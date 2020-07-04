All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated October 20 2019 at 7:20 AM

3 Amber Glen

3 Amber Glen · No Longer Available
Location

3 Amber Glen, San Antonio, TX 78257
Dominion

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NESTLE AWAY IN LUXURY, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, HIGH CEILINGS AND MOVE IN READY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Amber Glen have any available units?
3 Amber Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 3 Amber Glen currently offering any rent specials?
3 Amber Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Amber Glen pet-friendly?
No, 3 Amber Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 3 Amber Glen offer parking?
Yes, 3 Amber Glen offers parking.
Does 3 Amber Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Amber Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Amber Glen have a pool?
No, 3 Amber Glen does not have a pool.
Does 3 Amber Glen have accessible units?
No, 3 Amber Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Amber Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Amber Glen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Amber Glen have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Amber Glen does not have units with air conditioning.

