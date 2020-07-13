Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport internet cafe gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill tennis court 24hr laundry e-payments internet access online portal package receiving

Experience an elevated way of living at The Abbey at Copper Creek. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in San Antonio, Texas, have everything you need to live well, all on picturesque, beautifully landscaped grounds. When you live in our luxury apartments in North Central near UTSA, every day feels like a holiday.