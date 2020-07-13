Abbey at Copper Creek

Lease Length: 6-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500/$85
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee / $50 monthly amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $100-$200
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15 a month each
restrictions: Breed restrictions, under 60 lbs
Parking Details: 1st come 1st serve parking, carports available for $25 a month. Other, assigned: $25/month. Please call for parking information.