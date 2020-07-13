All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:31 AM

Abbey at Copper Creek

11245 Sir Winston St · (210) 899-5802
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11245 Sir Winston St, San Antonio, TX 78216

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1412 · Avail. Sep 5

$699

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 474 sqft

Unit 0505 · Avail. Sep 12

$795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 584 sqft

Unit 0416 · Avail. Jul 28

$805

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 584 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1801 · Avail. Aug 18

$974

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Unit 1814 · Avail. now

$999

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Unit 1818 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,009

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Abbey at Copper Creek.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
internet cafe
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
tennis court
24hr laundry
e-payments
internet access
online portal
package receiving
Experience an elevated way of living at The Abbey at Copper Creek. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in San Antonio, Texas, have everything you need to live well, all on picturesque, beautifully landscaped grounds. When you live in our luxury apartments in North Central near UTSA, every day feels like a holiday.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500/$85
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee / $50 monthly amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $100-$200
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15 a month each
restrictions: Breed restrictions, under 60 lbs
Parking Details: 1st come 1st serve parking, carports available for $25 a month. Other, assigned: $25/month. Please call for parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Abbey at Copper Creek have any available units?
Abbey at Copper Creek has 22 units available starting at $699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Abbey at Copper Creek have?
Some of Abbey at Copper Creek's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Abbey at Copper Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Abbey at Copper Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Abbey at Copper Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Abbey at Copper Creek is pet friendly.
Does Abbey at Copper Creek offer parking?
Yes, Abbey at Copper Creek offers parking.
Does Abbey at Copper Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, Abbey at Copper Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Abbey at Copper Creek have a pool?
Yes, Abbey at Copper Creek has a pool.
Does Abbey at Copper Creek have accessible units?
No, Abbey at Copper Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Abbey at Copper Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Abbey at Copper Creek has units with dishwashers.
