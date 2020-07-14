All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks

1570 Thousand Oaks Dr · (210) 405-6223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1570 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX 78232
Shady Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0127 · Avail. Sep 10

$725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 0134 · Avail. Jul 17

$818

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 0122 · Avail. now

$842

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0905 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,044

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit 0906 · Avail. now

$1,096

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit 0706 · Avail. now

$1,096

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Discover the unbeatable luxury at Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks, the premier apartments in San Antonio, Texas. Our centrally-located, comfortable apartment community is exactly where you want to be with both individual and community amenities that make you feel right at home. Everything you could ask for is available right at your fingertips including our sparkling swimming pool with poolside Wi-Fi, fully-equipped cardio fitness center, and the around-the-clock peace of mind that comes with on-site maintenance, controlled access buildings, and security monitoring. Inside your new home, the most stylish interiors await, boasting features such as fireplaces, walk-in closets, and private patios or balconies all implemented to provide your apartment with a unique, welcoming character. Theres no end to the benefits of living at Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks in San Antonio!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $200
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$125
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Roscoe Properties welcomes all dog breeds, ages, and sizes. Weight limit 20lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. 2 spaces provided.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks have any available units?
Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks has 14 units available starting at $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks have?
Some of Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks offers parking.
Does Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks has a pool.
Does Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks have accessible units?
No, Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks has units with dishwashers.
