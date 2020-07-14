Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities business center gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly on-site laundry

Discover the unbeatable luxury at Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks, the premier apartments in San Antonio, Texas. Our centrally-located, comfortable apartment community is exactly where you want to be with both individual and community amenities that make you feel right at home. Everything you could ask for is available right at your fingertips including our sparkling swimming pool with poolside Wi-Fi, fully-equipped cardio fitness center, and the around-the-clock peace of mind that comes with on-site maintenance, controlled access buildings, and security monitoring. Inside your new home, the most stylish interiors await, boasting features such as fireplaces, walk-in closets, and private patios or balconies all implemented to provide your apartment with a unique, welcoming character. Theres no end to the benefits of living at Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks in San Antonio!