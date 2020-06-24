2910 Spring Bend St, San Antonio, TX 78209 Terrell Heights
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Garden Home with vaulted ceilings in Alamo Heights! Located in a cul de sac surrounded by mature trees. Wooden floors throughout the house with carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen has stunning granite counter tops along with stainless steel appliances. Located in a highly desirable school district and close to shopping!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
