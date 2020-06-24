2910 Spring Bend St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Garden Home with vaulted ceilings in Alamo Heights! Located in a cul de sac surrounded by mature trees. Wooden floors throughout the house with carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen has stunning granite counter tops along with stainless steel appliances. Located in a highly desirable school district and close to shopping!