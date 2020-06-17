Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan patio / balcony hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog grooming area dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill internet access garage parking clubhouse pool table

Welcome to The Vista! Our tasteful and luxurious Northwest San Antonio apartments offer our residents an unbelievable lifestyle and comforting environment in the Alamo City. Quick access to IH10 and 410. Lots of shopping close by, La Cantera and Bandera Point. Entertainment nearby Six Flags and OB Schnabel Park. North Side ISD Henry Steubing Elementary, Stinson Middle, Brandeis High school. Let your furry friend play in our beautiful bark park, and then clean ‘em off at our on-site dog washing station! Pet or no pet, you’ll love the communal amenities we offer our residents. In addition to your gorgeous, resort-style pool and sun deck, we offer a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center. WiFi-enabled communal areas help you connect with friends and the community.