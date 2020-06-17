All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:46 PM

Vista

10514 Bandera Rd · (210) 879-3516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10514 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX 78250

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 06301 · Avail. Oct 8

$863

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 611 sqft

Unit 03204 · Avail. Aug 20

$864

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 611 sqft

Unit 02302 · Avail. Aug 30

$883

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 611 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10207 · Avail. now

$1,133

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 969 sqft

Unit 03301 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,203

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 969 sqft

Unit 07208 · Avail. Sep 27

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1049 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vista.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog grooming area
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
garage
parking
clubhouse
pool table
Welcome to The Vista! Our tasteful and luxurious Northwest San Antonio apartments offer our residents an unbelievable lifestyle and comforting environment in the Alamo City. Quick access to IH10 and 410. Lots of shopping close by, La Cantera and Bandera Point. Entertainment nearby Six Flags and OB Schnabel Park. North Side ISD Henry Steubing Elementary, Stinson Middle, Brandeis High school. Let your furry friend play in our beautiful bark park, and then clean ‘em off at our on-site dog washing station! Pet or no pet, you’ll love the communal amenities we offer our residents. In addition to your gorgeous, resort-style pool and sun deck, we offer a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center. WiFi-enabled communal areas help you connect with friends and the community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $87.50-$525
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: No Breed restrictions.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Vista have any available units?
Vista has 16 units available starting at $863 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Vista have?
Some of Vista's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vista currently offering any rent specials?
Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, Vista is pet friendly.
Does Vista offer parking?
Yes, Vista offers parking.
Does Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Vista have a pool?
Yes, Vista has a pool.
Does Vista have accessible units?
No, Vista does not have accessible units.
Does Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, Vista does not have units with dishwashers.

