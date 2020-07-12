/
terrell heights
287 Apartments for rent in Terrell Heights, San Antonio, TX
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
21 Units Available
Sunset Ridge
116 Vanderheck St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
958 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today! We love Texas because everything here is done on a grand scale, and usually with a little more swagger.
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
15 Units Available
Blue Vine
6900 N Vandiver Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located near Fort Sam Houston. Quiet apartment community with an on-site swimming pool, sundeck and laundry. Free covered car parking and package receiving services available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
35 Units Available
Republic at Alamo Heights
1111 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$927
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$967
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
1123 sqft
Situated conveniently for commuters on Austin Highway, minutes from University of the Incarnate Word and Trinity University. Luxury units feature laundry, hardwood floors and granite counters. Community includes yoga, trash valet, clubhouse and courtyard.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
25 Units Available
Artessa at Quarry Village
300 E Basse Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,597
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,704
2106 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Alamo Heights with a wine room, garage, pool and hot tub, and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have washer/dryer in unit and giant walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
6 Units Available
Aberdeen Acres
236 Deerwood Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
975 sqft
This property dates back to the 1950s when it was a spacious resort and it just finished a complete renovation to bring back that old charm of open space and vintage but modern living spaces.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
Bowie San Antonio
223 Rainbow Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$794
500 sqft
Stop by The Bowie Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for an inviting one bedroom apartment, The Bowie Apartments has what you’re looking for.
Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
349 Irvington Drive
349 Irvington Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1750 sqft
Thank you for your interest in 349 Irvington. For lease at $2,300. Located in Terrell Heights and in Alamo Heights school district.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
339 Brees Blvd
339 Brees Boulevard, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1232 sqft
*Charming home with 2 bedrooms +den/study in Terrell Heights*Wood flooring & tile throughout*Refrigerator included as-is, and is not warranted*Alamo Heights ISD schools*Centrally located, with convenient access to 410, Ft.
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
66 BREES BLVD
66 Brees Boulevard, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$800
531 sqft
Love the Barcelona!... Upstairs studio available .. French doors lead to a balcony overlooking the pool... Updated kitchen and bathroom.. super clean.. Very quiet sought after complex... A short walk to some awesome shopping.. grocery store..
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
301 Irvington Dr
301 Irvington Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1658 sqft
Precious bungalow in sought after Alamo Heights School District. Close to shopping, schools, museums, entertainment. Walkable, quiet neighborhood. Beautiful hardwood floors, built in bookcase in hallway.
Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
418 Brees Blvd
418 Brees Boulevard, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1504 sqft
Delightful Terrell Heights home featuring Bamboo, Cork, and Hardwood Floors, 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms! Green features such as a Solar Water Heater & Rain Water Collection for watering make this home efficient as it is charming.
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
3103 EISENHAUER RD
3103 Eisenhauer Road, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
Tastefully remodeled split level Townhome closely located to Broadway historical district with easy access to shopping centers, minutes away from Fort Sam Houston (no need to fight traffic) and downtown.
Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
147 Larchmont Drive
147 Larchmont Drive, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,849
2100 sqft
Alamo Heights School District (3% Military Discount for Active Duty) Like new- everything remodel, kept original hard wood floors. Open concept kitchen quarts- WHITE throughout- Gorgeous cabinets.
Results within 1 mile of Terrell Heights
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
75 Units Available
The Tobin Estate Apartments
3310 Oakwell Court, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1407 sqft
The Tobin Estate features great amenities, gorgeous interior finishes, and abundant artistic style.
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
4 Units Available
The Village Oaks
8011 N New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$795
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
975 sqft
Put down roots at the Village Oaks. Our community brings you tranquil living at an affordable price. The apartment homes have quality options to make you feel at home.
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
$
6 Units Available
The Quarter
1779 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$890
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1081 sqft
The Big Easy meets easy living. Welcome to The Quarter, apartment homes inspired by New Orleans but conveniently located in the Alamo Heights area.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
9 Units Available
The Niche
33 Lynn Batts Ln, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,094
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1390 sqft
Right next to Harry Wurzbach Road and close to San Antonio Airport. Stylish homes include a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances and balcony or patio. Community offers a clubhouse, a pool with terrace, and a gym.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
140 Units Available
Magnolia Heights
5500 Broadway, Alamo Heights, TX
Studio
$2,155
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,405
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1199 sqft
Magnolia Heights welcomes you with sophistication and a contemporary palette to make your apartment an elegant home. Our studio, one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans are adaptable to any lifestyle.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
8 Units Available
Alcove at Alamo Heights
6419 N Vandiver Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,265
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At the Alcove at Alamo Heights our friendly, top notch staff, high-quality amenities and dedication to our residents set us apart from the rest of our competition! Our one, two- and three-bedroom floorplans are perfect for any lifestyle.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Brix At Terrell Hills
2447 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$640
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$849
1000 sqft
Modern homes with hardwood floors and open designs. Plenty of community amenities, including a pool, business center, and laundry facilities. Easy access to Loop 410. By Oakwell TrailHead Park.
Last updated June 29 at 04:28am
3 Units Available
Arcadia
216 Arcadia Place, Alamo Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1109 sqft
Arcadia is a beautiful apartment home community in a well-kept area in San Antonio, TX. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and schools.
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
100 LORENZ RD
100 Lorenz Road, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
981 sqft
Located In The Alamo Heights ISD**Electric & Water Utilities Included In Monthly Rent**Excellent Floor Plan Makes Unit Feel Larger** Two Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths* Tile Flooring, no carpet* Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer Stay For Tenant Use** This Is A
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
232 E FAIR OAKS PL
232 East Fair Oaks Place, Alamo Heights, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1600 sqft
LOCATION....City of Alamo Heights amenities & walking distance to A.H.H.S. and Sunset Ridge Shopping Center. Charming, cozy cottage with updated kitchen & master bath & TWO living areas; Bath #2 is "SPLIT" and features shower only + laundry area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7926 Broadway St 106A
7926 Broadway, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished Condo in Alamo Heights! - Looking for a short term lease and something that’s move in ready? You’ll love this fully furnished, tastefully decorated condo in Alamo Heights.
