All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 244 Emporia Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
244 Emporia Boulevard
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:06 AM

244 Emporia Boulevard

244 Emporia Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Terrell Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

244 Emporia Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78209
Terrell Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, and approximately 1,000 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5452919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 Emporia Boulevard have any available units?
244 Emporia Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 244 Emporia Boulevard have?
Some of 244 Emporia Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 244 Emporia Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
244 Emporia Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 Emporia Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 244 Emporia Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 244 Emporia Boulevard offer parking?
No, 244 Emporia Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 244 Emporia Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 244 Emporia Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 Emporia Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 244 Emporia Boulevard has a pool.
Does 244 Emporia Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 244 Emporia Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 244 Emporia Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 244 Emporia Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Collection Overlook
4934 Woodstone Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
City Summit
4041 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
San Antonio Station
7458 Louis Pasteur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Connally
5300 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229
La Silva
3903 Barrington St
San Antonio, TX 78217
Rivera Apartments
1130 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
The Village Oaks
8011 N New Braunfels Ave
San Antonio, TX 78209
Aspire Roxbury
6202 Roxbury Dr
San Antonio, TX 78238

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio