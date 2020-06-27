All apartments in San Antonio
2422 Rogers Loop

Location

2422 Rogers Loop, San Antonio, TX 78258
Rogers Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
gym
pool
fireplace
bathtub
range
Foodies will love the open kitchen with gas stove overlooking the family room and wet bar. Formal dining room and study.The master bedroom offers a tranquil retreat. Very private back yard. Hardwood floors throughout. Gated community. Nice large master suite with garden tub and separate shower. NEISD. Go to RentersWarehouse.com to schedule a showing. Josh Rand. (512) 549-6079

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2422 Rogers Loop have any available units?
2422 Rogers Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2422 Rogers Loop have?
Some of 2422 Rogers Loop's amenities include hardwood floors, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2422 Rogers Loop currently offering any rent specials?
2422 Rogers Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2422 Rogers Loop pet-friendly?
No, 2422 Rogers Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2422 Rogers Loop offer parking?
No, 2422 Rogers Loop does not offer parking.
Does 2422 Rogers Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2422 Rogers Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2422 Rogers Loop have a pool?
Yes, 2422 Rogers Loop has a pool.
Does 2422 Rogers Loop have accessible units?
No, 2422 Rogers Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 2422 Rogers Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 2422 Rogers Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
