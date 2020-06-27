2422 Rogers Loop

Amenities

Foodies will love the open kitchen with gas stove overlooking the family room and wet bar. Formal dining room and study.The master bedroom offers a tranquil retreat. Very private back yard. Hardwood floors throughout. Gated community. Nice large master suite with garden tub and separate shower. NEISD. Go to RentersWarehouse.com to schedule a showing. Josh Rand. (512) 549-6079