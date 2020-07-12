/
rogers ranch
208 Apartments for rent in Rogers Ranch, San Antonio, TX
22 Units Available
Villas at Rogers Ranch
2727 Treble Crk, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$902
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1712 sqft
Upgraded apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens. Use the on-site conference room, business center and grilling station as needed. Close to Loop 1604 for a smooth commute. By SilverHorn Golf Club.
1 Unit Available
18742 CASTELLANI
18742 Castellani, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3306 sqft
Beautiful house, one story just like new, open living areas, formal living room, family room and tv room,3 full bathrooms and garage for 3 cars,chef style kitchen, nice back patio and privacy fence, furniture are negotiable size of the rooms are
Results within 1 mile of Rogers Ranch
10 Units Available
Costa Bella Apartment Homes
1703 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$859
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1413 sqft
These Mediterranean-style apartments are located in the much sought-after area of northern central San Antonio. Swimming pool and fitness studio on-site. Restaurants, cafes, shops and pubs within a mile.
40 Units Available
Hilltop at Shavano
17239 Shavano Ranch Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$917
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1352 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwashers. Tenants can take advantage of communal pool, yoga, hot tub, and gym. Convenient location close to local shopping and Salado Creek.
19 Units Available
Verandas at Shavano
17203 NW Military Hwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1150 sqft
Elegant one- to three-bedroom apartments with gourmet-style kitchens, sleek black-on-black appliances and high ceilings. Luxurious community amenities include beach-entry swimming pool, cascading waterfall and sundeck. Quick access to I-410 and I-10 for easy commuting.
68 Units Available
Birwood Heights
4003 N 1604 W, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,072
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,943
1440 sqft
Welcome to Birwood Heights, San Antonio's inspired apartment community. Designed with a splash of luxury, Birwood Heights is ideal for those seeking a home full of style, comfort and convenience.
1 Unit Available
Emerald Village
1604 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$883
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the desirable far North area of San Antonio, Emerald Village offers attractive and affordable 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom apartment homes to an already well-established suburban neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
17239 Shavano Ranch
17239 Shavano Ranch, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
When you first lay eyes on this stunning community you'll know it's meant to be.
1 Unit Available
15674 Robin Ridge
15674 Robin Ridge Road, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2290 sqft
You'll fall in love with this gorgeous one story rental in Deerfield the minute you step through the door.
1 Unit Available
3 LINDQUIST
3 Lindquist, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
3285 sqft
Beautiful home in excellent condition first time for rent. 4 large bedrooms, 3.5 baths 3 living areas, formal dining room and breakfast area.
1 Unit Available
56 Medici
56 Medici, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2038 sqft
**DRIVE BY AND VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ONLY AT THIS TIME - Home Will be Available June 15th!** This sophisticated & elegant single story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a very versatile floor-plan.
Results within 5 miles of Rogers Ranch
26 Units Available
Edge Studio
4041 Bluemel Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$739
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
775 sqft
Luxury apartments with laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Recently renovated residents lounge. Picnic area. Swimming pool with hot tub, free laundry facility and business center.
34 Units Available
Ventana Apartments
11020 Huebner Oaks, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1339 sqft
Enjoy luxurious details in apartments with crown molding, nine-foot ceilings, and brushed nickel fixtures. 24-hour gym available. Tons of shopping and dining options right across the street at Huebner Oaks Center.
27 Units Available
The Jax
12222 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1409 sqft
Stunning, resort-like community. Apartments feature faux hardwood floors, oversized closets and chef-inspired kitchens. Pet-friendly with lush courtyards for animals to exercise in. On-site swimming pool and fitness center.
19 Units Available
Wiregrass at Stone Oak
20303 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1285 sqft
Stone Oak Park and Bear Cave are within walking distance. Luxury apartments have fireplaces, high ceilings with fans and designer kitchens with granite counters. Dogs are allowed and accommodated with a grooming area and park.
22 Units Available
Celeste at La Cantera
6107 Via La Cantera, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$995
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,652
1275 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
23 Units Available
Colonnade
9898 Colonnade Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$818
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1092 sqft
Residents have access to an abundance of amenities, including a volleyball court, media room and hot tub, when they move to this community. Units are recently renovated and have washer/dryer hookups. Right off McDermott Freeway.
23 Units Available
Broadstone Colonnade
4330 Spectrum One, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$889
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1311 sqft
Upscale amenities include Cyber Lounge with plasma TVs, state-of-the-art gym, indoor basketball court, sparkling pool and more. Spacious interiors with bathtubs, air conditioning and private patio or balcony. Secluded community with access to I-5.
30 Units Available
Sonterra Blue
922 E Sonterra Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,017
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1469 sqft
A fantastic, resort-like community in the heart of San Antonio. Near Route 281. On-site amenities include a pool and clubhouse. Apartments feature European-style cabinetry and contemporary fixtures.
26 Units Available
Axis at the Rim
18102 Talavera Rdg, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,120
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,658
1211 sqft
Well-appointed luxury apartments offering granite counters, impressive hardwood flooring, unique cabinetry, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities are endless and designed to relax: yoga studio, coffee bar, sparkling pool, 24-hour gym.
28 Units Available
Palomino
14111 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,003
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1146 sqft
Convenient location, minutes from IH-10 and Loop 1604. Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Luxury community offers car wash area, 24-hour gym, pool, parking and BBQ.
20 Units Available
The Montecristo Apartments
215 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$996
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1378 sqft
This property is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym. The recently-renovated units are equally impressive with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Just minutes from Methodist Stone Oak Hospital.
19 Units Available
Vista Ridge
6522 Camp Bullis Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,803
1390 sqft
This pet-friendly property makes everything accessible to residents thanks to its proximity to I-10. There's also an onsite coffee house, game room, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Beautiful units feature fireplaces and have been recently renovated.
96 Units Available
The Abbey at Sonterra
20710 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,195
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1306 sqft
Find everything you need for your active lifestyle at The Abbey at Sonterra. Some of our modern one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes come equipped with downtown San Antonio, Texas, views.
