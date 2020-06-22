All apartments in San Antonio
2220 W HUISACHE AVE
Last updated January 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

2220 W HUISACHE AVE

2220 West Huisache Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2220 West Huisache Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78201
Jefferson

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This BEAUTIFUL HOME in the heart of Woodlawn is newly renovated and ready for move in. Please call ShowTime for showing, and agent with any questions...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 W HUISACHE AVE have any available units?
2220 W HUISACHE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 2220 W HUISACHE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2220 W HUISACHE AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 W HUISACHE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2220 W HUISACHE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2220 W HUISACHE AVE offer parking?
No, 2220 W HUISACHE AVE does not offer parking.
Does 2220 W HUISACHE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2220 W HUISACHE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 W HUISACHE AVE have a pool?
No, 2220 W HUISACHE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2220 W HUISACHE AVE have accessible units?
No, 2220 W HUISACHE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 W HUISACHE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2220 W HUISACHE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2220 W HUISACHE AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2220 W HUISACHE AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
