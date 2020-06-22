Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 2220 W HUISACHE AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2220 W HUISACHE AVE
Last updated January 8 2020 at 10:07 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2220 W HUISACHE AVE
2220 West Huisache Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
2220 West Huisache Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78201
Jefferson
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This BEAUTIFUL HOME in the heart of Woodlawn is newly renovated and ready for move in. Please call ShowTime for showing, and agent with any questions...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2220 W HUISACHE AVE have any available units?
2220 W HUISACHE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 2220 W HUISACHE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2220 W HUISACHE AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 W HUISACHE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2220 W HUISACHE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 2220 W HUISACHE AVE offer parking?
No, 2220 W HUISACHE AVE does not offer parking.
Does 2220 W HUISACHE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2220 W HUISACHE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 W HUISACHE AVE have a pool?
No, 2220 W HUISACHE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2220 W HUISACHE AVE have accessible units?
No, 2220 W HUISACHE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 W HUISACHE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2220 W HUISACHE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2220 W HUISACHE AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2220 W HUISACHE AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Estraya Westover Hills
1626 North Ellison Drive
San Antonio, TX 78251
The Maxwell
1431 Cable Ranch Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Regatta Apartments
12635 Scarsdale Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Oak Hills Village
1847 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Loretto at Creekside
7319 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX 78233
Ravinia
19500 US Highway 281 N
San Antonio, TX 78258
Latitude
6400 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Mansions at Briggs Ranch
5565 Mansions Bluffs
San Antonio, TX 78245
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio