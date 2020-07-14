Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months, 18 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person over 18
Deposit: 1 months rent
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $7 trash, $20 Pest control per month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300 on cats and dogs, others no charge
fee: $300 on cats and dogs, others no charge
limit: 2
rent: $20 per month, per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breed Restriction
Parking Details: Other. Designated areas for guest parking. Resident parking in garages and driveways only. Please call us for complete Parking information. Attached two car garages included in rent.