Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:34 PM

Pradera

11631 Culebra Road · (210) 361-4770
Rent Special
Tour from Anywhere. Visit our website for a virtual tour! Special Update: Up to 6 Weeks FREE Rent + 1/2 Off Security Deposit*! *restrictions apply
Location

11631 Culebra Road, San Antonio, TX 78253

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 138 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,864

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1435 sqft

Unit 503 · Avail. now

$1,864

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1435 sqft

Unit 435 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,864

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1435 sqft

4 Bedrooms

Unit 174 · Avail. Jul 21

$2,190

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1942 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
cats allowed
courtyard
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Pradera is redefining rental living and delivers everything you are looking for. This gated enclave of single-family detached rental homes brings to life the new American Dream with spacious floor plans, resort-style amenities and a location close to work, play, sports, and great schools. Our beautifully crafted three and four-bedroom single family homes feature front and back yards, two-car direct-access garages and unparalleled interior finishes with features like quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile backsplashes. Steps away from your spacious home brings you to a private clubhouse with Wi-Fi access, state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style pool, walking trails, dog park and picnic areas. Pradera is conveniently located in Far West San Antonio with dining, entertainment and shopping just up the ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months, 18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person over 18
Deposit: 1 months rent
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $7 trash, $20 Pest control per month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300 on cats and dogs, others no charge
fee: $300 on cats and dogs, others no charge
limit: 2
rent: $20 per month, per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breed Restriction
Parking Details: Other. Designated areas for guest parking. Resident parking in garages and driveways only. Please call us for complete Parking information. Attached two car garages included in rent.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pradera have any available units?
Pradera has 80 units available starting at $1,864 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Pradera have?
Some of Pradera's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pradera currently offering any rent specials?
Pradera is offering the following rent specials: Tour from Anywhere. Visit our website for a virtual tour! Special Update: Up to 6 Weeks FREE Rent + 1/2 Off Security Deposit*! *restrictions apply
Is Pradera pet-friendly?
Yes, Pradera is pet friendly.
Does Pradera offer parking?
Yes, Pradera offers parking.
Does Pradera have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pradera does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pradera have a pool?
Yes, Pradera has a pool.
Does Pradera have accessible units?
No, Pradera does not have accessible units.
Does Pradera have units with dishwashers?
No, Pradera does not have units with dishwashers.
