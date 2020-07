Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center dog park 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed parking cc payments clubhouse coffee bar community garden e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving shuffle board trash valet

The Henry B provides residents with beautifully renovated 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments and townhomes in San Antonio, Texas. Each apartment is updated with modern finishes, extra storage for all your needs, and washer and dryer connections in most of our apartments so you can wash and fold in the comfort of your own home. There is also room for your furry friend and we have a state-of-the-art bark park for your four-legged family members to play with their friends. The Henry B pays tribute to the history of San Antonio and its first Mexican-American City Council member, Henry B. Gonzalez. Prepare to be impressed upon your visit of all the bold and inspiring renovations happening at the best apartment community in north San Antonio.