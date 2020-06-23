Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 13814 Northern Oak.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
13814 Northern Oak
Last updated February 27 2020 at 4:01 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13814 Northern Oak
13814 Northern Oak
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
13814 Northern Oak, San Antonio, TX 78217
Northern Hills
Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2421 sq feet , all bedrooms upstairs , Living room / dining room combo, eat in kitchen and huge pantry and laundry room. Good size backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13814 Northern Oak have any available units?
13814 Northern Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 13814 Northern Oak currently offering any rent specials?
13814 Northern Oak isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13814 Northern Oak pet-friendly?
No, 13814 Northern Oak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 13814 Northern Oak offer parking?
Yes, 13814 Northern Oak does offer parking.
Does 13814 Northern Oak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13814 Northern Oak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13814 Northern Oak have a pool?
No, 13814 Northern Oak does not have a pool.
Does 13814 Northern Oak have accessible units?
No, 13814 Northern Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 13814 Northern Oak have units with dishwashers?
No, 13814 Northern Oak does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13814 Northern Oak have units with air conditioning?
No, 13814 Northern Oak does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Sublet
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Benton
6710 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78249
The Mirabella
1955 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78228
Lenox Overlook
17715 Overlook Loop
San Antonio, TX 78259
Marigold Apartments
2303 Goliad Rd
San Antonio, TX 78223
Wiregrass at Stone Oak
20303 Stone Oak Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78258
Siena on Sonterra
600 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
French Place
109 W French Pl
San Antonio, TX 78212
The Upton at Longhorn Quarry
4906 Wurzbach Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78217
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio