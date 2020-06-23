All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated February 27 2020

13814 Northern Oak

13814 Northern Oak · No Longer Available
Location

13814 Northern Oak, San Antonio, TX 78217
Northern Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2421 sq feet , all bedrooms upstairs , Living room / dining room combo, eat in kitchen and huge pantry and laundry room. Good size backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13814 Northern Oak have any available units?
13814 Northern Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 13814 Northern Oak currently offering any rent specials?
13814 Northern Oak isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13814 Northern Oak pet-friendly?
No, 13814 Northern Oak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 13814 Northern Oak offer parking?
Yes, 13814 Northern Oak does offer parking.
Does 13814 Northern Oak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13814 Northern Oak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13814 Northern Oak have a pool?
No, 13814 Northern Oak does not have a pool.
Does 13814 Northern Oak have accessible units?
No, 13814 Northern Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 13814 Northern Oak have units with dishwashers?
No, 13814 Northern Oak does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13814 Northern Oak have units with air conditioning?
No, 13814 Northern Oak does not have units with air conditioning.
