Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:04 AM

The Finley

5650 Grissom Rd · (256) 667-8770
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Up to 6 weeks free on select floorplans! We have temporarily ceased in-person tours with prospective residents. Contact us today for additional information.
Location

5650 Grissom Rd, San Antonio, TX 78238
Leon Valley Ranches

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01-0611 · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 01-2011 · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 01-2119 · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-1503 · Avail. Aug 8

$949

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit 01-0804 · Avail. now

$949

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit 01-0610 · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Finley.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
trash valet
Welcome to The Finley Apartments, custom-designed and newly renovated apartment homes in Leon Valley, Texas. With five spacious, modern floor plans, The Finley Apartments offers designer finishes to fit every taste and lifestyle. Each apartment home is expertly and elegantly crafted with high-end features, generous living space, and contemporary accents. Our beautifully landscaped community offers resort-style amenities, from our refreshing pool and sundeck to our recreational activities. We are conveniently located close to dining, shopping, entertainment and many local employers including Southwest Research Center, the Medical Center, USAA, Lackland Air Force Base and Kelly USA Base. Apply online and reserve your apartment home or stop by for your personal tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $750 or Flex Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash-$11/month, Pest Control-$5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet.
restrictions: No weight restrictions. Pet interview and proof of rabies vaccination required.No dangerous breeds are permitted. Management’s judgment whether a pet is a dangerous breed shall be final and conclusive. Dangerous breeds include but are not limited to: Pit Bull Terriers/Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, Doberman Pinschers, Presa Canarios, Wolf-Hybrids, Mastiffs, German Shepherds, Akitas, Chows, Cane Corsos and Siberian Huskies. Additional breed restrictions may apply and be property specific. If you have pets, please see your leasing representative for more information.
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Finley have any available units?
The Finley has 12 units available starting at $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does The Finley have?
Some of The Finley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Finley currently offering any rent specials?
The Finley is offering the following rent specials: Up to 6 weeks free on select floorplans! We have temporarily ceased in-person tours with prospective residents. Contact us today for additional information.
Is The Finley pet-friendly?
Yes, The Finley is pet friendly.
Does The Finley offer parking?
Yes, The Finley offers parking.
Does The Finley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Finley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Finley have a pool?
Yes, The Finley has a pool.
Does The Finley have accessible units?
Yes, The Finley has accessible units.
Does The Finley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Finley has units with dishwashers.

