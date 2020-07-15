The Finley.

Lease Length: 6-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $750 or Flex Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash-$11/month, Pest Control-$5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet.
restrictions: No weight restrictions. Pet interview and proof of rabies vaccination required.No dangerous breeds are permitted. Management’s judgment whether a pet is a dangerous breed shall be final and conclusive. Dangerous breeds include but are not limited to: Pit Bull Terriers/Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, Doberman Pinschers, Presa Canarios, Wolf-Hybrids, Mastiffs, German Shepherds, Akitas, Chows, Cane Corsos and Siberian Huskies. Additional breed restrictions may apply and be property specific. If you have pets, please see your leasing representative for more information.
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Covered lot.