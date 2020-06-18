All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

The Abbey at Sonterra

20710 Huebner Rd · (210) 570-9660
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20710 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Price and availability

VERIFIED 30 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-1310 · Avail. now

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

Unit 1-1304 · Avail. now

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

Unit 7-3214 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

See 57+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7-3310 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,475

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1063 sqft

Unit 1-1208 · Avail. now

$1,475

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1063 sqft

Unit 2B-1230 · Avail. now

$1,475

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1063 sqft

See 26+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4-1249 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,875

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1306 sqft

Unit 5-2215 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,875

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1306 sqft

Unit 5-2316 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,875

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1306 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Abbey at Sonterra.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
cable included
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
car charging
courtyard
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
game room
internet access
internet cafe
package receiving
Find everything you need for your active lifestyle at The Abbey at Sonterra. Some of our modern one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes come equipped with downtown San Antonio, Texas, views. With major hospitals nearby, we're right in the heart of the action with employment opportunities galore. After work, grab a bite at one of the many restaurants nearby including La Peep, Chicago Bar, Corner Bakery, Little Woodrow's Stone Oak, The Hoppy Monk, and more! Switch from work to play easily in our Hill Country community packed with amenities galore.

Accommodate your busy lifestyle with modern appliances. Clean up quickly with granite countertops and wood-style flooring. With many spacious options to choose from, you can find the perfect fit for you at The Abbey at Sonterra.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: 60 lbs and under. Breed restrictions apply. Speak with a member of our friendly leasing team for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Abbey at Sonterra have any available units?
The Abbey at Sonterra has 94 units available starting at $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does The Abbey at Sonterra have?
Some of The Abbey at Sonterra's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Abbey at Sonterra currently offering any rent specials?
The Abbey at Sonterra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Abbey at Sonterra pet-friendly?
Yes, The Abbey at Sonterra is pet friendly.
Does The Abbey at Sonterra offer parking?
Yes, The Abbey at Sonterra offers parking.
Does The Abbey at Sonterra have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Abbey at Sonterra offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Abbey at Sonterra have a pool?
Yes, The Abbey at Sonterra has a pool.
Does The Abbey at Sonterra have accessible units?
No, The Abbey at Sonterra does not have accessible units.
Does The Abbey at Sonterra have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Abbey at Sonterra has units with dishwashers.
