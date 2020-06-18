Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub cable included granite counters microwave stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill car charging courtyard dog grooming area dog park e-payments game room internet access internet cafe package receiving

Find everything you need for your active lifestyle at The Abbey at Sonterra. Some of our modern one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes come equipped with downtown San Antonio, Texas, views. With major hospitals nearby, we're right in the heart of the action with employment opportunities galore. After work, grab a bite at one of the many restaurants nearby including La Peep, Chicago Bar, Corner Bakery, Little Woodrow's Stone Oak, The Hoppy Monk, and more! Switch from work to play easily in our Hill Country community packed with amenities galore.



Accommodate your busy lifestyle with modern appliances. Clean up quickly with granite countertops and wood-style flooring. With many spacious options to choose from, you can find the perfect fit for you at The Abbey at Sonterra.