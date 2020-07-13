Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 (first applicant), $35 per additional applicant
Deposit: $750; Surety bond: $131.50
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Additional: Valet trash, pest control: $39/month; Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, fish
deposit: $250 per pet; Surety bond: $43.75 per pet
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restriction: Rottweiler, Pit Bull, Boxer, Doberman, Chow or German Shepherd; Weight limit: 60 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $25/month; Detached garage: $100/month; Patio/balcony storage