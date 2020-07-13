All apartments in San Antonio
Palomino
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:46 PM

Palomino

14111 Vance Jackson Rd · (210) 526-0819
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14111 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX 78249

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 37204 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,003

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 637 sqft

Unit 07106 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,008

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 637 sqft

Unit 32303 · Avail. Oct 3

$1,037

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 737 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10304 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,109

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

Unit 10303 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,109

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

Unit 15308 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,109

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Palomino.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
hardwood floors
extra storage
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
trash valet
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bike storage
car wash area
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
community garden
game room
green community
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
media room
online portal
package receiving
Exquisitely located inside of Loop 1604 at I-10, Palomino Apartments at 14111 Vance Jackson Road, San Antonio, TX 78249 is home to true Texas style and grace, offering easy access to all the very best shopping and dining that San Antonio has to offer.
Our variety of spacious one and two bedroom apartments means you’ll easily find a apartment that’s perfect for your needs along with all the luxurious amenities your heart desires, here in the heart of San Antonio. And Palomino is pet-friendly, so your four-legged family members will be right at home, too! You’ll love the many features and options of your new apartment at Palomino, including.
Swim a lap or two in our gorgeous resort-style pool; hang with friends and neighbors and play billiards in the Entertainment Center; enjoy an awesome workout or catch a class in your own professionally designed Fitness Center; or simply relax in your amazing apartment. Along with all of the luxurious amenities available inside and outside your door a

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 (first applicant), $35 per additional applicant
Deposit: $750; Surety bond: $131.50
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Additional: Valet trash, pest control: $39/month; Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, fish
deposit: $250 per pet; Surety bond: $43.75 per pet
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restriction: Rottweiler, Pit Bull, Boxer, Doberman, Chow or German Shepherd; Weight limit: 60 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $25/month; Detached garage: $100/month; Patio/balcony storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Palomino have any available units?
Palomino has 28 units available starting at $1,003 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Palomino have?
Some of Palomino's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Palomino currently offering any rent specials?
Palomino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Palomino pet-friendly?
Yes, Palomino is pet friendly.
Does Palomino offer parking?
Yes, Palomino offers parking.
Does Palomino have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Palomino offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Palomino have a pool?
Yes, Palomino has a pool.
Does Palomino have accessible units?
No, Palomino does not have accessible units.
Does Palomino have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Palomino has units with dishwashers.
