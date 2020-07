Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool internet access package receiving trash valet garage bike storage game room hot tub

Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from the Can Plant from the comfort of your home! Blending the effervescent flavors of the historic Pearl neighborhood with a contemporary, urban design, The Can Plant Residences at Pearl Apartments is here to elevate your lifestyle. Our luxury apartments in San Antonio are well-equipped to cater to a variety of tastes and make your dream home come true.From the first moment you step over our threshold, you will be welcomed with a friendly smile by our professional on-site management team. Through them you can get a first glance at what life at The Can Plant Residences means. Discover the variety of leisure and entertainment options you have on our pet-friendly grounds, and picture yourself swimming in the heated pool, working out in the state-of-the-art fitness center, or catching up with friends and neighbors in the resident social lounge. After getting familiar with our community, it’s time to see what our studios, one, and two-be