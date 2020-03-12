All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 10002 TERRACE PARK.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
10002 TERRACE PARK
Last updated March 16 2020 at 5:10 AM

10002 TERRACE PARK

10002 Terrace Park · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10002 Terrace Park, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 1.5 Story Nestled At End Of Cul-De-Sac Greenbelt Lot. Grand Tiled Foyer Leads To Family Rm W/Lots Of Built-Ins. At The Heart Of The House Is A Great Eat-In Ktchn W/Islnd/Microwave/Walk-In Pntry/Cabinetry-Plus.Even .All Bdrms Down.Mstr & Bath W/ Oversized Shower And Separate Vanities. "Get-Away"Gmrm Upstairs. Huge Treed Yd W/ Deck/Views/Privacy. Side-Entry Ovrszd Garage. Water Softener Included. Resident benefits include Tenant Portal/Request/Payment, Texting , HVAC Filters, and More $22/mo added on

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10002 TERRACE PARK have any available units?
10002 TERRACE PARK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10002 TERRACE PARK have?
Some of 10002 TERRACE PARK's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10002 TERRACE PARK currently offering any rent specials?
10002 TERRACE PARK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10002 TERRACE PARK pet-friendly?
No, 10002 TERRACE PARK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 10002 TERRACE PARK offer parking?
Yes, 10002 TERRACE PARK offers parking.
Does 10002 TERRACE PARK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10002 TERRACE PARK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10002 TERRACE PARK have a pool?
No, 10002 TERRACE PARK does not have a pool.
Does 10002 TERRACE PARK have accessible units?
No, 10002 TERRACE PARK does not have accessible units.
Does 10002 TERRACE PARK have units with dishwashers?
No, 10002 TERRACE PARK does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anthony at Canyon Springs
24245 Wilderness Oak
San Antonio, TX 78258
Fairways V
8710 Data Point Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Parc at Wall Street
11700 Wallstreet
San Antonio, TX 78230
Chase Hill
15801 Chase Hill Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78256
Bowie San Antonio
223 Rainbow Dr
San Antonio, TX 78209
San Juan Square II
2404 S Calaveras
San Antonio, TX 78207
The Palazzo
5455 Rowley Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Campus Side
14500 Roadrunner Way
San Antonio, TX 78249

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio