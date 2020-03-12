10002 TERRACE PARK

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 1.5 Story Nestled At End Of Cul-De-Sac Greenbelt Lot. Grand Tiled Foyer Leads To Family Rm W/Lots Of Built-Ins. At The Heart Of The House Is A Great Eat-In Ktchn W/Islnd/Microwave/Walk-In Pntry/Cabinetry-Plus.Even .All Bdrms Down.Mstr & Bath W/ Oversized Shower And Separate Vanities. "Get-Away"Gmrm Upstairs. Huge Treed Yd W/ Deck/Views/Privacy. Side-Entry Ovrszd Garage. Water Softener Included. Resident benefits include Tenant Portal/Request/Payment, Texting , HVAC Filters, and More $22/mo added on