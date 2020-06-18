All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:57 PM

835 S Lamar Blvd

835 South Lamar Boulevard · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

835 South Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX 78704
Zilker

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
conference room
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
Apartment Amenities

One and two-bedroom floor plans

Wood-style flooring throughout living areas

Open-concept gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry

Granite countertops with natural stone backsplash

Open living spaces featuring ample windows

Studies and computer desks

Terraces and Juliet balconies

Dry bars

Spacious carpeted bedrooms that accommodate king size beds

Generous walk-in closet space with linen shelving

Luxury bathrooms with oversized garden tubs

Dual vanities and stand-up showers

Energy-efficient washers and dryers

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Resort-style pool and lounge area

Pool courtyard with cabanas, covered seating, and dual-sided fireplace

Custom outdoor bar and multiple grilling areas

Austin's largest private pet park with 1.5 acres of outdoor space

Courtyard with outdoor kitchen, dining areas and fireplace

24-hour fitness club with Technogym equipment

Clubhouse with theater

Gourmet kitchen with private dining room

HDTV lounge with billiards

E-lounge with WiFi access and tablet desks

6,000 square feet of on-site retail

Private conference room

EV Charging Stations

Dedicated parking with controlled entry access

Creative office suites available

Walkscore of 85 and Bikescore of 93

Walking distance to dining, shopping, entertainment and public transportation

Minutes from Downtown Austin, Zilker Park, Lady Bird Lake, Barton Creek, Palmer Event Center and ZACH Theater

Resident Social Events

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 835 S Lamar Blvd have any available units?
835 S Lamar Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 835 S Lamar Blvd have?
Some of 835 S Lamar Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 835 S Lamar Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
835 S Lamar Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 835 S Lamar Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 835 S Lamar Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 835 S Lamar Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 835 S Lamar Blvd does offer parking.
Does 835 S Lamar Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 835 S Lamar Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 835 S Lamar Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 835 S Lamar Blvd has a pool.
Does 835 S Lamar Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 835 S Lamar Blvd has accessible units.
Does 835 S Lamar Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 835 S Lamar Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
