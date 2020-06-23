Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
8201 Siringo PASS
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8201 Siringo PASS
8201 Siringo Pass
·
No Longer Available
Location
8201 Siringo Pass, Austin, TX 78749
West Oak Hill
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN LEGEND OAKS* FRESHLY PAINTED, RECENTLY UPDATED CARPET THROUGHOUT* 2 DINING AREAS*OPEN KITCHEN/BREAKFAST/FAMILY PLAN*QUIET STREET*EASY ACCESS TO 1826 OR MOPAC*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8201 Siringo PASS have any available units?
8201 Siringo PASS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8201 Siringo PASS have?
Some of 8201 Siringo PASS's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8201 Siringo PASS currently offering any rent specials?
8201 Siringo PASS isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8201 Siringo PASS pet-friendly?
No, 8201 Siringo PASS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 8201 Siringo PASS offer parking?
Yes, 8201 Siringo PASS does offer parking.
Does 8201 Siringo PASS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8201 Siringo PASS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8201 Siringo PASS have a pool?
No, 8201 Siringo PASS does not have a pool.
Does 8201 Siringo PASS have accessible units?
No, 8201 Siringo PASS does not have accessible units.
Does 8201 Siringo PASS have units with dishwashers?
No, 8201 Siringo PASS does not have units with dishwashers.
