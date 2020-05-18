This home has just gone through a make ready. Cleaning this week. 3 bedroom, 1 bath home located off St Johns street. Easy access to downtown, Large Back yard, Interior has just been painted, recent dishwasher.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
What amenities does 6905 Isabelle Drive have?
Some of 6905 Isabelle Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan.
