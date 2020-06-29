Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage courtyard e-payments fire pit game room media room online portal

Camino Flats is the newly renovated hot spot in West Campus. Conveniently within walking or biking distance to campus. This property features uniquely designed floor plans from an efficiency to a three bedroom. There are gorgeous fully remodeled units to choose from that will accommodate everyone's needs. Social gathering and entertainment are steps away from two inviting courtyards. There is non-resident garage parking available for lease.