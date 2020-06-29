2810 Salado Street, Austin, TX 78705 West University
Price and availability
VERIFIED 3 days AGO
2 Bedrooms
Unit 212 · Avail. Aug 13
$1,250
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft
Unit 230 · Avail. now
$1,250
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft
Unit 327 · Avail. Aug 13
$1,250
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camino Flats.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
game room
media room
online portal
Camino Flats is the newly renovated hot spot in West Campus. Conveniently within walking or biking distance to campus. This property features uniquely designed floor plans from an efficiency to a three bedroom. There are gorgeous fully remodeled units to choose from that will accommodate everyone's needs. Social gathering and entertainment are steps away from two inviting courtyards. There is non-resident garage parking available for lease.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Pit Bull, Boxer, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Rottweiler, Doberman, Mastiff, Dalmatians, Chow Chow Wolf or a dog that is a mix of any of these breeds. Weight limit: 65 lbs.
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Camino Flats have any available units?
Camino Flats has 24 units available starting at $1,250 per month.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Camino Flats have?
Some of Camino Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters.
Is Camino Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Camino Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camino Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Camino Flats is pet friendly.
Does Camino Flats offer parking?
Yes, Camino Flats offers parking.
Does Camino Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camino Flats offers units with in unit laundry.