Austin, TX
Camino Flats
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Camino Flats

2810 Salado Street · (205) 891-2361
Location

2810 Salado Street, Austin, TX 78705
West University

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 212 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 230 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 327 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

See 21+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camino Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
game room
media room
online portal
Camino Flats is the newly renovated hot spot in West Campus. Conveniently within walking or biking distance to campus. This property features uniquely designed floor plans from an efficiency to a three bedroom. There are gorgeous fully remodeled units to choose from that will accommodate everyone's needs. Social gathering and entertainment are steps away from two inviting courtyards. There is non-resident garage parking available for lease.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $350 Non-refundable application fee & $50 double occupancy fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $20/month per pet.
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Pit Bull, Boxer, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Rottweiler, Doberman, Mastiff, Dalmatians, Chow Chow Wolf or a dog that is a mix of any of these breeds. Weight limit: 65 lbs.
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camino Flats have any available units?
Camino Flats has 24 units available starting at $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Camino Flats have?
Some of Camino Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camino Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Camino Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camino Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Camino Flats is pet friendly.
Does Camino Flats offer parking?
Yes, Camino Flats offers parking.
Does Camino Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camino Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camino Flats have a pool?
Yes, Camino Flats has a pool.
Does Camino Flats have accessible units?
Yes, Camino Flats has accessible units.
Does Camino Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camino Flats has units with dishwashers.
