/
/
/
highland
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:34 PM
577 Apartments for rent in Highland, Austin, TX
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
23 Units Available
Lamar Place
6309 Burns Street, Austin, TX
Studio
$979
357 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,109
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
804 sqft
Come home to your ideal apartment at Lamar Place where vintage meets modern and luxury meets value. Our unique community is centrally located just off North Lamar in Midtown, in the heart of Austin, close to everything you want or need.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
146 Units Available
FiveTwo at Highland
110 Jacob Fontaine Lane, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,185
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,424
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,951
1205 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Designed with Intention. Nestled in Action
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated May 28 at 04:18pm
64 Units Available
Elan Parkside
609 Clayton Ln, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,329
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1243 sqft
Modern, high-energy community with open floor plans within a mixed-use neighborhood. Multi-level fitness studio, aquatic plaza and resort-like layout provided. Energy-efficient appliances, high ceilings and wood-style flooring in the kitchen provided. Downtown views, too.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
501 Wilmes
501 Wilmes Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1007 sqft
501 Wilmes Available 08/14/20 3/1 in Central Austin Highland Neighborhood. Fenced Backyard. W/D Connections - 3/1 located in Central Austin's Highland Neighborhood.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7103 Guadalupe Street
7103 Guadalupe Street, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1832 sqft
Very Spacious 4/2 Single-Story House in Excellent Central Location! - NO CARPET, original hardwood floors throughout, large updated kitchen with plenty of storage & countertop space, Stainless steel appliances! Fridge, Washer/Dryer! All bedrooms
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7417 N Lamar Blvd
7417 North Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,121
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse. (RLNE5812779)
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
7518 Eastcrest Drive
7518 Eastcrest Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1072 sqft
Walking distance to Crestview station. Get downtown in minutes without driving a car! Beautiful interior, all appliances included, 3 Bed, 2 bath property. Home has great curb appeal and neighborhood is very well kept.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7611 Eastcrest
7611 Eastcrest Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1152 sqft
Updated Central Austin Home - Updated Home in Central Austin. Great Location! 3 bedrooms + office. Updated kitchen and bath. Laminate wood floors in living areas and 3 bedrooms. Large fenced back yard with patio and storage building.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7310 EASTCREST DR
7310 Eastcrest Drive, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1017 sqft
7310 EASTCREST DRIVE Available 07/17/20 7310 Eastcrest - 2-2 - 1017 Sq. Ft. - 1575.00 - 2-2 - Spacious/unique floorplan located near IH35 & HWY 183! Living room has bay window facing front yard, french doors open to large covered patio to backyard.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
502 Brentwood
502 Brentwood Street, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1064 sqft
- (RLNE5909476)
Results within 1 mile of Highland
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
65 Units Available
Midtown Commons at Crestview Station
810 W St Johns Ave, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,085
758 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
1007 sqft
Located within walking distance from the Red Line and shopping hubs of Austin. Spacious homes have hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
18 Units Available
Burnet Flats
5453 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,305
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1131 sqft
Located close to West Koenig Lane and offering views of downtown Austin from a sundeck. Apartments include a patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a luxury kitchen. Community offers a pool, courtyard and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
38 Units Available
Mueller Flats
1071 Clayton Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
920 sqft
Premier apartments include large patios, quartz countertops and plank flooring. One mile from ACC Highland Campus. Close to downtown shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Easy access to I-35, I-290 and I-83.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
16 Units Available
West Koenig Flats
5608 Avenue F, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,305
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,054
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,289
1258 sqft
Stylish, modern apartments located in the North Loop neighborhood. Community amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, infinity swimming pool and resident coffee bar. Units feature upgraded finishes and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
9 Units Available
Chateau Avalon of Austin
833 Fairfield Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
Chateau-style apartments with modern interiors, just minutes from downtown Austin. Parking lot and swimming pool. Quick access to other Austin neighborhoods via nearby Interstate 35. Dog-friendly.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
28 Units Available
Camden Lamar Heights
5400 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,279
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1314 sqft
Residences have in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and carpet. 24-hour fitness center. Outdoor swimming pool. Business center, game room and clubhouse. Pet-friendly community with on-site dog park.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
$
12 Units Available
AMLI 5350
5350 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,372
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,963
1127 sqft
Close to the MoPac Expressway, Austin Memorial Park Cemetery, Highland Park Elementary, Lamar Middle School, McCallum High School, and Perry Park. Highlights include a lap pool, multi-level parking garage, ground floor retail, spa-inspired baths, walk-in closets, on-site recycling, and access to public transportation.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
22 Units Available
Crestview Commons
801 Sugaree Avenue, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,460
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,570
1334 sqft
Homes with kitchen islands, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Resident amenities include a fully equipped fitness center, a pool and a rooftop lounge. Twelve minutes from downtown Austin.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
6 Units Available
Marq at Mueller
5700 Cameron Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable designer touches are standard in all of our apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
25 Units Available
Argosy at Crestview
1003 Justin Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$987
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
893 sqft
Stylish homes with stainless steel appliances, designer countertops, and premium lighting. Community highlights include a dog park, pool, and laundry center. Close to bus stops and Crestview light rail station. By Highland Neighborhood Park.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Fashion Aire Apartments
1405 North Loop Boulevard, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of old north Austin, FashionAire is the perfect fusion of our “Keep Austin Weird” spirit and the new modern vibe.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
The Vue
7607 Blessing Ave, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1152 sqft
Stylish and updated units feature large closets and private balconies or patios. On-site swimming pool, controlled-access gates, full fitness center, clubhouse and business center. Near the freeway. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
4 Units Available
Oak Creek
1507 Houston St, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$928
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
908 sqft
Uniquely designed with beautifully landscaped grounds, these apartment homes offer hardwood floors, refrigerators, and a private patio or balcony. Close proximity to all downtown Austin has to offer with pool on-site.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
$
2 Units Available
Waller Creekside on 51st
105 W 51st St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,404
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,512
1329 sqft
Located on Waller Creek, community includes dog park, electric car charging station, pool area and tennis courts. Units feature nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, W/D connections, walk-in closets and subway tile backsplash.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TX
Wells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBarton Creek, TXHornsby Bend, TXManor, TXBrushy Creek, TX