6300 S. CONGRESS AVE.
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:19 AM

6300 S. CONGRESS AVE.

6300 South Congress Avenue · (512) 318-2918
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6300 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78745
Sweetbriar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
clubhouse
business center
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
internet access
Welcome to a stunning community that offers all the desirable amenities while retaining that peaceful and quaint appeal you long for in the big city. You'll have access to a vast array of amenities such as a resort-style pool, lounging area, free Wi-Fi, clubroom, fitness and business centers. Being on South Congress in the heart of hip Austin, young professionals and students will enjoy being close to busy downtown, as will families appreciate the great nearby schools and various daycare centers. Commuting has never been easier with quick access to I-35, Highway 71 and MOPAC. The centralized location is also adjacent to grocery stores and right down the street from St-Edward University. A beautiful place to call home! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6300 S. CONGRESS AVE. have any available units?
6300 S. CONGRESS AVE. has a unit available for $1,105 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6300 S. CONGRESS AVE. have?
Some of 6300 S. CONGRESS AVE.'s amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6300 S. CONGRESS AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
6300 S. CONGRESS AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6300 S. CONGRESS AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 6300 S. CONGRESS AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 6300 S. CONGRESS AVE. offer parking?
No, 6300 S. CONGRESS AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 6300 S. CONGRESS AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6300 S. CONGRESS AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6300 S. CONGRESS AVE. have a pool?
Yes, 6300 S. CONGRESS AVE. has a pool.
Does 6300 S. CONGRESS AVE. have accessible units?
No, 6300 S. CONGRESS AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 6300 S. CONGRESS AVE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6300 S. CONGRESS AVE. does not have units with dishwashers.
