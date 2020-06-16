All apartments in Austin
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:58 PM

5405 Porsche

5405 Porsche Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5405 Porsche Lane, Austin, TX 78749
East Oak Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful remodel in sought after neighborhood! Spacious & bright floor plan. Granite kitchen w/new stainless appliances, open to dining & living room. Master has en-suite bathroom w/walk-in shower & flex room. All new laundry room, cabinets, hardware, tile flooring & auto motion lighting. Lush backyard w/large patio, trees, custom landscaping & dog run. New windows, insulation added & stained concrete in 2-garage. Complete remodel, no expense spared! Home is larger than TCAD! Walk to area schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5405 Porsche have any available units?
5405 Porsche doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5405 Porsche have?
Some of 5405 Porsche's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5405 Porsche currently offering any rent specials?
5405 Porsche is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5405 Porsche pet-friendly?
Yes, 5405 Porsche is pet friendly.
Does 5405 Porsche offer parking?
Yes, 5405 Porsche offers parking.
Does 5405 Porsche have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5405 Porsche does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5405 Porsche have a pool?
No, 5405 Porsche does not have a pool.
Does 5405 Porsche have accessible units?
No, 5405 Porsche does not have accessible units.
Does 5405 Porsche have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5405 Porsche has units with dishwashers.

