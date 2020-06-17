Mesh 1 Apartments.

Amenities

Welcome to Mesh Apartments, the ultimate urban living experience in the highly desirable East Riverside neighborhood. Our pet-friendly community is just minutes away from downtown Austin and all of your favorite places to eat, shop, and explore. In the mood for something tasty? Check out unique Austin favorites such as Launderette, Magnolia Cafe, or Moonshine -- all just minutes from our community. When the clock strikes 5 pm, walk on over to Buzz Mill for a delicious, hand-crafted cocktail. If you're needing some fresh air, Austin's hike and bike trail is right down the road. However, we also have brought the best of Austin inside of our community.



Our studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments have been recently renovated and offer you upscale, modern features, such as spacious closets, private balconies/patios, and optional features like fenced yards and in-unit washer and dryer sets. Our community amenities include a swimming pool, picnic area, on-site laundry centers, electric car charging stations, and on-site maintenance. Add in our unbeatable location and you’ll know what makes Mesh Apartments a standout in East Riverside, TX. Get to work or around the city quickly with MetroBus stops and I-35 nearby. Seize your chance to live in our exciting community by choosing our Mesh Apartments as your new home today!