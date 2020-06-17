All apartments in Austin
Find more places like
Mesh 1 Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
Mesh 1 Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Mesh 1 Apartments

2101 Elmont Dr · (512) 520-0109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Riverside
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2101 Elmont Dr, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 01-252 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 516 sqft

Unit 01-125 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 516 sqft

Unit 01-227 · Avail. now

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 516 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 01-235 · Avail. now

$1,209

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 516 sqft

Unit 02-215 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 588 sqft

Unit 01-120 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 781 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-244 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 943 sqft

Unit 01-113 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 943 sqft

Unit 01-242 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 943 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 01-204 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,685

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1326 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mesh 1 Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
cats allowed
parking
bike storage
car charging
google fiber
hot tub
Welcome to Mesh Apartments, the ultimate urban living experience in the highly desirable East Riverside neighborhood. Our pet-friendly community is just minutes away from downtown Austin and all of your favorite places to eat, shop, and explore. In the mood for something tasty? Check out unique Austin favorites such as Launderette, Magnolia Cafe, or Moonshine -- all just minutes from our community. When the clock strikes 5 pm, walk on over to Buzz Mill for a delicious, hand-crafted cocktail. If you're needing some fresh air, Austin's hike and bike trail is right down the road. However, we also have brought the best of Austin inside of our community.

Our studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments have been recently renovated and offer you upscale, modern features, such as spacious closets, private balconies/patios, and optional features like fenced yards and in-unit washer and dryer sets. Our community amenities include a swimming pool, picnic area, on-site laundry centers, electric car charging stations, and on-site maintenance. Add in our unbeatable location and you’ll know what makes Mesh Apartments a standout in East Riverside, TX. Get to work or around the city quickly with MetroBus stops and I-35 nearby. Seize your chance to live in our exciting community by choosing our Mesh Apartments as your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet.
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $20/month per pet.
restrictions: Welcomes all dog breeds, ages, and sizes. Pet interview required.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Mesh 1 Apartments have any available units?
Mesh 1 Apartments has 15 units available starting at $1,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Mesh 1 Apartments have?
Some of Mesh 1 Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mesh 1 Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Mesh 1 Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mesh 1 Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Mesh 1 Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Mesh 1 Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Mesh 1 Apartments offers parking.
Does Mesh 1 Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mesh 1 Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mesh 1 Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Mesh 1 Apartments has a pool.
Does Mesh 1 Apartments have accessible units?
No, Mesh 1 Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Mesh 1 Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mesh 1 Apartments has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Waters Park
3401 Parmer Ln W
Austin, TX 78727
10X Living at Grandview
6500 Champion Grandview Way
Austin, TX 78750
Cascade
1221 Algarita Ave
Austin, TX 78704
5th Street Commons
1611 W 5th St
Austin, TX 78703
Mesh 2
2103 Elmont Dr
Austin, TX 78741
The Estate on Quarry Lake
4600 Seton Center Pkwy
Austin, TX 78759
Northchase Apartments
306 W Rundberg Ln
Austin, TX 78753
The Hendrix
9811 Copper Creek Dr
Austin, TX 78729

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak HillPleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwoodEast Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College DistrictConcordia University-TexasThe University of Texas at Austin