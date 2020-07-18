All apartments in Austin
5005 Copperbend Boulevard

5005 Copperbend Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

5005 Copperbend Boulevard, Austin, TX 78744
Franklin Park

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice duplex in South East Austin with private fenced backyard and a single car carport. Also has WD hookups and outdoor storage space.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5005 Copperbend Boulevard have any available units?
5005 Copperbend Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 5005 Copperbend Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5005 Copperbend Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5005 Copperbend Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 5005 Copperbend Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 5005 Copperbend Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5005 Copperbend Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5005 Copperbend Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5005 Copperbend Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5005 Copperbend Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5005 Copperbend Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5005 Copperbend Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5005 Copperbend Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5005 Copperbend Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 5005 Copperbend Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5005 Copperbend Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 5005 Copperbend Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
