franklin park
469 Apartments for rent in Franklin Park, Austin, TX
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
23 Units Available
Stassney Woods
1800 E Stassney Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$928
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
997 sqft
Located near I-35 and the downtown entertainment district. This trendy community offers two pools, a large whirlpool space, a playscape, and a business center. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens with full-size appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Woodway Village
4600 Nuckols Crossing Road, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,058
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1297 sqft
Discover your new home at Woodway Village! Conveniently located off the IH-35 Corridor, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Franklin Park
4509 E Saint Elmo Rd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near the heart of Austin, TX, the surrounding neighborhood is sure to offer you a relaxing environment and a multitude of culturally enriching experiences, making Franklin Park the ideal place to call home! Offering a variety of
Results within 1 mile of Franklin Park
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Agave at South Congress
625 E Stassney Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1328 sqft
Close to Highway 35, Williamson Creek, McKinney Falls State Park, St. Edward's University, Capital Metro Bus Transit, great shopping at Southpark Meadows, and the South Congress district in the southwest area of Austin. Highly walkable, pet-friendly apartments, Car2Go available at community.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Mission Reilly Ridge Apartments
6503 Bluff Springs Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$824
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
991 sqft
Prime location close to major freeways, downtown shopping and dining, University of Texas. Spacious homes have large kitchens with breakfast bar and separate dining area.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Cannon Oaks
2302 E William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1029 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's amenities include covered parking, a fitness center, pool and clubhouse. Apartments feature large closets, washer/dryer hookups and patios/balconies. South Brook Town Center and Southpark Meadows are both just a short drive away.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
20 Units Available
Austin City Lights
501 E Stassney Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,210
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1431 sqft
In South Austin, this apartment community features a pool, a coffee bar, and a 24-hour gym. Interiors of the pet-friendly homes boast built-in bookcases, wood-like flooring, and laundry connections. Minutes to I-35 off Stassney Lane.
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
43 Units Available
Sur512
5010 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,220
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1260 sqft
Can't miss the unique hardwood flooring and kitchen island designs. Community spaces are modern and spacious with a fully equipped, 24-hour gym, coffee bar, relaxing pool and social lounge. Minutes from the best of Austin.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Montecito
3111 Parker Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$888
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
952 sqft
Apartments at Montecito, Austin, TX feature air conditioning and walk-in closets. Near transport hubs such as the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and the CapMetro. Also enjoys close links with the local University of Texas.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
49 Units Available
Grace Woods
3209 South Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$823
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
954 sqft
Welcome to Grace Woods, with easy access to everything that Austin has to offer! Our newly renovated homes, landscapes, and amenities bring you the modern and hip living experience you come to expect in this lively city.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
25 Units Available
Logans Mill
1912 E William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$856
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
977 sqft
One- and two-bedroom cozy units just 15 minute's drive from Austin's downtown area. The gated community has a two-tier pool, in addition to a gym and business center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Terrace Cove
6201 Sneed Cv, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
884 sqft
An apartment at Terrace Cove means vaulted ceilings, laundry hookups, swimming pool, hot tubs, pet-friendly units, and a 24-hour fitness center. Close to the Williamson Creek Greenbelt and I-35, this property sits in the southeast area of Austin.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
13 Units Available
Saratoga Ridge
6307 Bluff Springs Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1024 sqft
South Austin apartment complex minutes from the I-35. Attractive grounds with pool and picnic area, clubhouse and fitness center. Apartments have a courtyard view and wood burning fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
252 Units Available
Society SoCo
6001 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,199
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,325
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1118 sqft
SOUTH AUSTIN'S SMARTEST HOMES. Every corner of Society Soco has been carefully crafted for a second-to-none living experience, from the poolside pergolas to individual offices in our work-from-home hub.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
43 Units Available
Polaris on the Park
1720 Woodward St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$934
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1344 sqft
Conveniently located 2 miles away from the South Congress entertainment district and 3 miles from downtown. Luxury units offer stainless steel appliances, A/C and open floor plans. Community includes pool, deck and gathering tables.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
7 Units Available
Burl Apartments
2414 Ventura Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
758 sqft
Peaceful community of contemporary one- to two-bedroom apartments located just 3 miles from downtown Austin. Open floor plans feature vinyl plank floors, stainless steel sinks and spacious closets. Swimming pool and cable TV available on-site.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Bluff Springs Townhomes
7100 Bluff Springs Rd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1001 sqft
Offering easy access to I-35, these beautiful units are pet-friendly and offer two-story townhomes. Each unit offers ceiling fans, hardwood floors, microwaves, refrigerators and W/D hookups.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Bridge At South Point
6808 S Interstate 35, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,015
629 sqft
Austin, TX Apartments Bridge at South Point in Austin, Texas, offers studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent designed to cater to your need for style and convenience.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
304 E Ben White Blvd
304 East Ben White Boulevard, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,468
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse. (RLNE5755748)
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
6300 S. CONGRESS AVE.
6300 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,161
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to a stunning community that offers all the desirable amenities while retaining that peaceful and quaint appeal you long for in the big city.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
500 E STASSNEY LN
500 East Stassney Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,184
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live next to Austin's SoCo scene and experience the heart of Austin every day! Head downtown in minutes or stay onsite and enjoy the great features and amenities.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
3111 PARKER LANE
3111 Parker Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$837
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
625 E. Stassney Ln.
625 East Stassney Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,165
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to a unique and modern collection of apartment residences nestled in the outskirts of Austin, TX.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4915 Old Castle Road
4915 Old Castle Road, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1110 sqft
GREAT CENTRAL LOCATION!! EASY ACCESS TO HIGHWAYS AND DOWNTOWN. - Be in downtown in minutes via Congress Avenue or IH 35. Quick access east and west via Ben White. Great shopping and many restaurants within a few minutes drive.
