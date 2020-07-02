3817 E 16th ST

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities new construction

A Scandinavian Modern new construction presenting simplicity, minimalism and smart functionality. Massive play on glass designs, simultaneously integrating indoor and outdoor lifestyles private and exclusive. European architecture; open living, double masters, stone, Nordic hardwood tones, vaulted ceilings, custom glass, and a spectacular open sky rooftop terrace. Outdoor acreage affords a canvas for the nature minded enthusiast. E 16th; wildly urban, Scandinavian inspired,the core of East Austin. Skal!