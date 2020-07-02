All apartments in Austin
3817 E 16th ST
Last updated December 15 2019 at 3:52 PM

3817 E 16th ST

3817 E 16th St · No Longer Available
Location

3817 E 16th St, Austin, TX 78721
MLK

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
microwave
A Scandinavian Modern new construction presenting simplicity, minimalism and smart functionality. Massive play on glass designs, simultaneously integrating indoor and outdoor lifestyles private and exclusive. European architecture; open living, double masters, stone, Nordic hardwood tones, vaulted ceilings, custom glass, and a spectacular open sky rooftop terrace. Outdoor acreage affords a canvas for the nature minded enthusiast. E 16th; wildly urban, Scandinavian inspired,the core of East Austin. Skal!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3817 E 16th ST have any available units?
3817 E 16th ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3817 E 16th ST have?
Some of 3817 E 16th ST's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3817 E 16th ST currently offering any rent specials?
3817 E 16th ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3817 E 16th ST pet-friendly?
No, 3817 E 16th ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3817 E 16th ST offer parking?
No, 3817 E 16th ST does not offer parking.
Does 3817 E 16th ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3817 E 16th ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3817 E 16th ST have a pool?
No, 3817 E 16th ST does not have a pool.
Does 3817 E 16th ST have accessible units?
No, 3817 E 16th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3817 E 16th ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3817 E 16th ST has units with dishwashers.

