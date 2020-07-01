Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 3115 Helms Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3115 Helms Rd.
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3115 Helms Rd.
3115 Helms St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
North University
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3115 Helms St, Austin, TX 78705
North University
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
SUNCHASE 113 - This is a great condo that comes with wood floors, good appliances, a balcony, w/d, and free reserved parking. Call today for a showing!
(RLNE1835876)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3115 Helms Rd. have any available units?
3115 Helms Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 3115 Helms Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
3115 Helms Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3115 Helms Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 3115 Helms Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 3115 Helms Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 3115 Helms Rd. offers parking.
Does 3115 Helms Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3115 Helms Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3115 Helms Rd. have a pool?
No, 3115 Helms Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 3115 Helms Rd. have accessible units?
No, 3115 Helms Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3115 Helms Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3115 Helms Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3115 Helms Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3115 Helms Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lenox Springs
10500 S IH-35
Austin, TX 78748
10X Living at Grandview
6500 Champion Grandview Way
Austin, TX 78750
Society SoCo
6001 South Congress Avenue
Austin, TX 78745
AMLI Downtown
201 Lavaca St
Austin, TX 78701
The Asten at Ribelin Ranch
9900 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78750
Crescent
127 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78704
Villas at Stone Oak Ranch
13021 Legendary Dr
Austin, TX 78727
Mission Reilly Ridge Apartments
6503 Bluff Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78744
Similar Pages
Austin 1 Bedrooms
Austin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
Pflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Austin
Riverside
West Oak Hill
Pleasant Valley
Downtown Austin
Milwood
East Oak Hill
Windsor Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin