/
/
/
north university
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
133 Apartments for rent in North University, Austin, TX
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
3 Units Available
OASIS AT THE SPEEDWAY
3501 Speedway, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,085
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy living in The Oasis at The Speedway, in Austin, Texas. Easy access to the MoPac Expressway and Highway 35, close to food markets and the University of Texas at Austin.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
15 Units Available
The Marks & The Embers
3107 Speedway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,009
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
750 sqft
Just minutes from downtown Austin and campus area shopping. Luxurious units include hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Community offers residents access to pool, dog park, courtyard and parking.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
38 Units Available
University Quarters
2801 Hamphill Park, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
450 sqft
University Quarters is conveniently located one block north from the UT campus. It offers five different one bedroom floors plans, one is sure to fit your style. This property sits next to Adams park and is very quiet.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
2 Units Available
Speedway 38
3704 Speedway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
556 sqft
Enjoy living in The Oasis at The Speedway, in Austin, Texas, nestled between Hyde Park and Central Austin. This open-air floor plan offers a spacious living room that opens up to a kitchen and bar.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
3 Units Available
305 Flats
305 35th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$960
400 sqft
Upscale and located within a short drive of area amenities. This community offers a courtyard and parking. Upgraded units available. In-home washer and dryers. Disability access available.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
2 Units Available
Cedar 31
3008 Cedar Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1050 sqft
Our one, two and three-bedroom apartments range from 550-1,100 square feet of living space and all utilities are included in the rent. Youll love coming home to beautiful kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
405 E 32nd Street
405 East 32nd Street, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1282 sqft
405 E 32nd St - A Available 08/03/20 North Campus 2 Bed/2 Bath Duplex - Charming and cozy two bedroom two bath duplex with lots of character. Wood floors, arched entryways and updated appliances.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
106 East 30th Street Unit 301
106 East 30th Street, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
UT PRE LEASE: 2bd/2ba Corner unit with vaulted ceilings and views of UT - Great 3rd floor, corner unit with vaulted ceilings and views of UT. Washer and Dryer included in the unit. Pool and hot tub in courtyard.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
114 East 31st 109
114 East 31st Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,300
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
114 East 31st 109 Available 08/08/20 HUGE HYDE PARK 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH - $1300 - Huge Hyde Park One Bedroom Two Story Spacious Living/Dinning over sized Bedroom With Walk In Closet. Washer/ Dryer Extra Storage Closet. Private Entry.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3011 Fruth #102
3011 Fruth Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
960 sqft
3011 Fruth #102 - Partridge 102 N/M Available 08/08/20 PARTRIDGE CONDOS - NORTH CAMPUS - 2/2 PRE-LEASE AUGUST 2020 - PRE-LEASE HUGE 2/2 FOR AUGUST 2020 WITH YARD CUTE PRIVATE 12 UNIT CONDO JUST NORTH OF THE UT CAMPUS CLOSE TO TRUDY'S.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3404 1/2 Grooms Unit A
3404 1/2 Grooms St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
581 sqft
Tucked Away Private Apartment in Campus Area - June 2020 pre lease. 1/2 Grooms A is 581 sq ft 1 bedroom tucked away in quiet neighborhood in north campus.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
304 Moore Blvd - Main
304 Moore Boulevard, Austin, TX
7 Bedrooms
$5,000
2500 sqft
304 Moore Blvd - Main Available 08/10/20 304 MOORE - (RLNE1837297)
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2901 San Jacinto #304
2901 San Jacinto Boulevard, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2901 San Jacinto #304 Available 08/07/20 UT PRE LEASE: 2 bd/ 2 ba North Campus Condo. Short walk to UT. View of UT Tower! - Great condo in North Campus with an awesome view of the UT TOWER.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3001 Cedar Street Unit 111
3001 Cedar Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
842 sqft
3001 Cedar Street Unit 111 Available 08/07/20 UT PRE LEASE: 2 bd/ 2 ba Spacious Condo Two Blocks From Campus! - Spacious condo with updates. Nice tile throughout the living area and bedrooms are carpeted. Large back porch.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3009 Speedway #4
3009 Speedway, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
689 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo in the Heart of UT Campus! - >>>> Check out our tour video: https://youtu.be/Fysot85eOSw <<<< Awesome 2 bedroom condo! Nice layout, 2nd story unit.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
3106 SPEEDWAY
3106 Speedway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You're going to love it here! The location is ideal, close to the Hyde Park area and conveniently located on shuttle bus route. Live only minutes from UT, downtown, and campus area shopping, dining, and entertainment.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
3707 Cedar Street - 107
3707 Cedar Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
450 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3707 Cedar Street - 107 in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3207 Grooms St 1
3207 Grooms Street, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
900 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Paperchase Condo HOA #1 - Property Id: 239636 The Landlord is an individual private property owner. Purchased for use of son & daughter while they were being UT students.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
302 West 35th Street
302 East 35th Street, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available September 8. Gorgeous 1920s Craftsman home in North University neighborhood. Features 2 large, beautifully remodeled bathrooms, original wood floors, built-ins, tranquil fenced-in backyard, and sprinkler system.
Results within 1 mile of North University
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Gables Central Park
800 W 38th St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,440
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1228 sqft
Minutes from Central Park and near Central Market. Upscale, walkable community. Pet-friendly property with 24-hour maintenance. Hardwood floors throughout. On a walking track and near shops and restaurants. In-unit laundry provided.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:05pm
4 Units Available
The Salado
2704 Salado St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
2704 Salado has a cozy feel with spacious one and two bedroom floor plans available. The second private entrance off the two bedroom makes this a desirable for roommates seeking a private setting.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
2 Units Available
The Retreat
4400 Avenue A, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,000
405 sqft
Attractive apartment building with private courtyard. Apartments are fully furnished with upgraded interiors. Located north of Downtown Austin, close to the I-35. Local attractions include Waterloo Park and the Paramount Theater.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
27 Units Available
The Oaks
2900 and 2901 Swisher Street, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1040 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
1840 sqft
The Oaks Apartments are located at 2901 and 2904 Swisher St. Austin, TX 78705.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
29 Units Available
Warwick
2907 West Ave, Austin, TX
Studio
$909
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,139
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
950 sqft
Pet-friendly community situated close to the University of Texas at Austin. Property provides on-site laundry and recycling facilities. Residents have access to a picnic area for leisurely outdoor entertaining. Covered car parking available.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TX
Wells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXHornsby Bend, TX