All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2215 S 1st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2215 S 1st Street
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

2215 S 1st Street

2215 South 1st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Bouldin Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2215 South 1st Street, Austin, TX 78704
Bouldin Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2215 S 1st Street - 2215 S 1st Street Available 04/10/20 Commercial Property on South 1st Street - Home off South 1st street zoned as commercial. Great for a professional business office. Contact us if you would like to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5670073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 S 1st Street have any available units?
2215 S 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 2215 S 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
2215 S 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 S 1st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2215 S 1st Street is pet friendly.
Does 2215 S 1st Street offer parking?
No, 2215 S 1st Street does not offer parking.
Does 2215 S 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2215 S 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 S 1st Street have a pool?
No, 2215 S 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 2215 S 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 2215 S 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 S 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2215 S 1st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2215 S 1st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2215 S 1st Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Sublet
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Nob Hill Rentals
2520 Longview St
Austin, TX 78705
Pressler
507 Pressler St
Austin, TX 78703
West Koenig Flats
5608 Avenue F
Austin, TX 78751
Timbers Apartments
1034 Clayton Lane
Austin, TX 78723
AMLI Covered Bridge
8715 W Highway 71
Austin, TX 78735
Cliffs
2001 S I H 35
Austin, TX 78741
Bell Southpark
10600 Brezza Lane
Austin, TX 78748
The Davis SoCo
3809 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson CountyBexar County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin