Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated furnished ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible conference room courtyard internet cafe elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center internet access lobby online portal package receiving

AMLI Downtown is more than a place to live -- it's a way of life. Our new renovated Austin rental homes, located in the 2ND Street District and the Warehouse District, are surrounded by boutiques, galleries, cafs, and infamous live music venues. For recreation, the Lady Bird Lake hike and bike trail is just a block away. Residents of our 2ND Street District apartments have plenty of places to play, day or night. Also nearby are the offices of major employers in downtown Austin as well as many universities including the University of Texas at Austin, St. Edwards University, and more. Our 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom Austin apartments offer convenient access to I-35, Highways 290 & 71 and MoPac Expressway.Our soft loft-style Austin rental homes boast exceptional amenities that include a breathtaking center courtyard pool, fully-equipped fitness center, cyber cafe and conference room, and garage parking. Our 2ND Street District apartments also offer controlled access elevators and spectacular city views, and we are pet-friendly.AMLI's 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom Austin apartments feature ten-foot ceilings, scored concrete floors, fully equipped kitchens with black appliances, maple or mahogany cabinets, washers and dryers, garden tubs, spacious patios or balconies, magnificent views, and more. Select apartment homes feature island kitchens, sunrooms and new renovations. Residents of our luxury Austin rental apartments enjoy the benefits of exceptional customer service, convenient resident programs, a dedication to the surrounding community and a worry-free living experience. Residents love coming home to AMLI's loft-inspired apartments.