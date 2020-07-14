All apartments in Austin
AMLI Downtown
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

AMLI Downtown

201 Lavaca St · (669) 238-2699
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Lease Today & Receive TWO MONTHS FREE! Ask for details. --- Now Offering Virtual and Self-Guided Tours by Appointment!
Rent Special
"Lease Today & Receive TWO MONTHS FREE! Ask for details. Expiration date: 7/31/20"
Location

201 Lavaca St, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 03-0331 · Avail. Jul 26

$2,208

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 03-0329 · Avail. now

$2,208

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 861 sqft

Unit 03-0333 · Avail. now

$2,208

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 861 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 03-0315 · Avail. Jul 18

$3,170

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1281 sqft

Unit 04-0417 · Avail. Aug 20

$3,273

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1277 sqft

Unit 05-0517 · Avail. Jul 18

$3,278

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1277 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AMLI Downtown.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
furnished
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
conference room
courtyard
internet cafe
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
AMLI Downtown is more than a place to live -- it's a way of life. Our new renovated Austin rental homes, located in the 2ND Street District and the Warehouse District, are surrounded by boutiques, galleries, cafs, and infamous live music venues. For recreation, the Lady Bird Lake hike and bike trail is just a block away. Residents of our 2ND Street District apartments have plenty of places to play, day or night. Also nearby are the offices of major employers in downtown Austin as well as many universities including the University of Texas at Austin, St. Edwards University, and more. Our 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom Austin apartments offer convenient access to I-35, Highways 290 & 71 and MoPac Expressway.Our soft loft-style Austin rental homes boast exceptional amenities that include a breathtaking center courtyard pool, fully-equipped fitness center, cyber cafe and conference room, and garage parking. Our 2ND Street District apartments also offer controlled access elevators and spectacular city views, and we are pet-friendly.AMLI's 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom Austin apartments feature ten-foot ceilings, scored concrete floors, fully equipped kitchens with black appliances, maple or mahogany cabinets, washers and dryers, garden tubs, spacious patios or balconies, magnificent views, and more. Select apartment homes feature island kitchens, sunrooms and new renovations. Residents of our luxury Austin rental apartments enjoy the benefits of exceptional customer service, convenient resident programs, a dedication to the surrounding community and a worry-free living experience. Residents love coming home to AMLI's loft-inspired apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Lease maximum is 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100
Deposit: $300-500
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet.
fee: $400 per pet.
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet.
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 100 lbs.
Parking Details: Parking garage: $125/month; Open lot: included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does AMLI Downtown have any available units?
AMLI Downtown has 23 units available starting at $2,208 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does AMLI Downtown have?
Some of AMLI Downtown's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AMLI Downtown currently offering any rent specials?
AMLI Downtown is offering the following rent specials: Lease Today & Receive TWO MONTHS FREE! Ask for details. --- Now Offering Virtual and Self-Guided Tours by Appointment!
Is AMLI Downtown pet-friendly?
Yes, AMLI Downtown is pet friendly.
Does AMLI Downtown offer parking?
Yes, AMLI Downtown offers parking.
Does AMLI Downtown have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AMLI Downtown offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AMLI Downtown have a pool?
Yes, AMLI Downtown has a pool.
Does AMLI Downtown have accessible units?
Yes, AMLI Downtown has accessible units.
Does AMLI Downtown have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AMLI Downtown has units with dishwashers.
