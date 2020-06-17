2211 W. NORTH LOOP BLVD

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated 24hr gym pool bbq/grill

The Allandale area is the place to be! This prime area is a short walk from many restaurants, vibrant night life and eclectic shops. Mopac, Hwy 183, IH-35, Hwy 290, and 2222 are easily accessible from this Central location.



The small community size will make you feel right at home and features two sparkling pools, picnic/grilling stations, laundry facilities and a 24-hour fitness center. Pets of any size or breed are welcome here too!

