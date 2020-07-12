624 Apartments for rent in Allandale, Austin, TX
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Kensington Court
2204 W North Loop Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$928
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1120 sqft
Landscaped apartment complex ideally situated for convenient access to the Mopac Expressway. Business center, laundry, swimming pool and hot tub on the premises. Residents have access to an on-site car park and car wash area.
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
28 Units Available
Kensington Terrace
2202 W North Loop Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$908
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
920 sqft
Centrally located for easy access to the Mopac Expressway and downtown Austin. Pet-friendly apartment complex providing numerous amenities, including a courtyard, swimming pool and on-site laundry. Car parking, package concierge and 24-hour maintenance available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
The Rosedale
2211 W North Loop Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,046
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in one of Austin's fastest-growing neighborhoods, minutes away from downtown and UT campus. Three courtyards and two sparkling pools. Units feature stainless steel appliances and wood-plank flooring.
Last updated October 28 at 02:10pm
Contact for Availability
Allandale Flats
6811 Great Northern Boulevard, Austin, TX
Studio
$950
Located in the heart of central Austin, and in the historic Allandale neighborhood, this vibrant community consists of efficiency units that have been newly remodeled.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6102 Bull Creek Rd
6102 Bull Creek Road, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1452 sqft
Enjoy the convenience and luxury upgrades in this sought after Allandale location. Master suite has been remodeled to include an enormous closet and plush en suite. Executive Living close in.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3100 Stoneway Dr. Unit A
3100 Stoneway Drive, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2 sqft
Allandale Home in Walking Distance to Shoal Creek and Austin's Favorite Restaurants! - AWESOME Location between Allandale & Far West neighborhoods! This unattached duplex is perfect for those looking for a spacious home in a quiet neighborhood at a
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3200 Yellowpine Ter
3200 Yellowpine Terrace, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1493 sqft
3 bedroom home in Allandale with an updated kitchen! Open floor plan with living/dining combo, and spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space and built in shelves. Two car garage and fenced backyard.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
2211 W. NORTH LOOP BLVD
2211 West North Loop Boulevard, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
625 sqft
The Allandale area is the place to be! This prime area is a short walk from many restaurants, vibrant night life and eclectic shops. Mopac, Hwy 183, IH-35, Hwy 290, and 2222 are easily accessible from this Central location.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
4602 Highland Terrace
4602 Highland Terrace, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1236 sqft
Check out this beautiful 3 bedroom home with wooden floors and new stove. The new washer and dryer are on the way. This home is near Mopac/Loop 1 and easy access to downtown Austin. This one will not last long. Go see TODAY!!!
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
2209 Lawnmont
2209 Lawnmont Avenue, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
700 sqft
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2703 Geraghty AVE
2703 Geraghty Avenue, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1150 sqft
Allandale Awesome! Gullett Elementary. GREAT Location. Neighborhood Park. A Truly Charming Home You'll Never Want to Leave! Hardwood Floors, Open and Flexible Floor plan, Built-ins, Towering Trees and Lush Fenced Yard w/Storage Shed.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4808 Ramsey Ave
4808 Ramsey Avenue, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1667 sqft
4808 Ramsey Ave Available 06/04/20 3/2 Home for Rent in Rosedale - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home for lease in the sought after Rosedale subdivision! Wood flooring through out the home! Open floor plan.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4805 Sinclair Ave
4805 Sinclair Avenue, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1250 sqft
4805 Sinclair Ave Available 08/20/20 Fabulous Home in Rosedale! - Fantastic home in the heart of Rosedale! Award winning schools in one of the most walkable neighborhoods in Austin! Ramsey Park is right around the corner and Taco Deli, Draught
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7685 Northcross Dr 801
7685 Northcross Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
626 sqft
Results within 1 mile of Allandale
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
Northwest Hills
3600 Greystone Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1126 sqft
Located in Wood Creek. Close to MoPac Expressway, Highway 183, The Domain, The Arboretum, and UT Shuttle Stop. Views of Bull Creek Preserve and Texas Hill Country. Pet-friendly community with outdoor pool and central air. Short-term leases available.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
18 Units Available
Burnet Flats
5453 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,305
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1131 sqft
Located close to West Koenig Lane and offering views of downtown Austin from a sundeck. Apartments include a patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a luxury kitchen. Community offers a pool, courtyard and 24-hour gym.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
33 Units Available
Grove at Northwest Hills
3517 N Hills Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$990
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
888 sqft
Pet-friendly community located convenient to the MoPac Expressway and abundant dining, shopping, and entertainment venues. Faux wood blinds and flooring, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, and custom cabinets.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
56 Units Available
Post West Austin
4330 Bull Creek Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,164
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,147
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1144 sqft
Right next to MoPac Expressway. Close to Town Lake Hike and Bike Trail, Zilker Park, Univ. of Texas, Seton Medical Center, Highland Park Elementary, Hancock Creek, and Austin Memorial Park Cemetery. Pet-friendly apartments with 9' ceilings, resort-style pool, and on-site storage.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Gables Central Park
800 W 38th St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,440
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1228 sqft
Minutes from Central Park and near Central Market. Upscale, walkable community. Pet-friendly property with 24-hour maintenance. Hardwood floors throughout. On a walking track and near shops and restaurants. In-unit laundry provided.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
24 Units Available
Le Montreaux Apartments
3605 Steck Ave, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1405 sqft
Community is tree-lined and secluded with pool, theater, grills and security gate. Conveniently located near Mopac 1 and Highway 183 for commuters. Units feature private patios and are pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
28 Units Available
Camden Lamar Heights
5400 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,279
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1314 sqft
Residences have in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and carpet. 24-hour fitness center. Outdoor swimming pool. Business center, game room and clubhouse. Pet-friendly community with on-site dog park.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
2 Units Available
The Retreat
4400 Avenue A, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,000
405 sqft
Attractive apartment building with private courtyard. Apartments are fully furnished with upgraded interiors. Located north of Downtown Austin, close to the I-35. Local attractions include Waterloo Park and the Paramount Theater.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
35 Units Available
Abbey Road
2601 Penny Ln, Austin, TX
Studio
$908
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$863
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
1109 sqft
Air conditioning, dishwasher, garbage disposal, fridge and stove. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Amenities include on-site laundry facilities, dog park, pool, bike storage and BBQ area.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
1 Unit Available
The Arcadian
8515 Shoal Creek Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
900 sqft
Sleek homes with in-unit laundry, quartz countertops and hardwood-style flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, grill area and outdoor courtyard. Just 7 miles from downtown Austin.
