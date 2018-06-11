1715 Shadowview DR

Amenities
Central Austin style on the Northside! COMPLETE remodel. Modern Front Door w/RING Doorbell. Soft Close Cabs, Granite, Appliances, Deep Sink w/Touchless Faucet! New Vanity,Tub & Tile Surround. LVP Floors, New Windows, Siding, Paint In/Out. New Lighting, Ceiling Fans that speak ALEXA! Attached Garage w/New Door & Opener. Covered Porch, Patio. HUGE Fenced Yard. GREAT LOCATION: Domain, Commuter Rail, ACC, Tech Corridor, No Austin Med, IH-35, Mopac. Good Street Parking. Landlord maintains yard for extra cost.