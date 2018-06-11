All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 28 2020 at 4:53 PM

1715 Shadowview DR

1715 Shadowview Drive · (512) 695-7582
Location

1715 Shadowview Drive, Austin, TX 78758

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1890 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Central Austin style on the Northside! COMPLETE remodel. Modern Front Door w/RING Doorbell. Soft Close Cabs, Granite, Appliances, Deep Sink w/Touchless Faucet! New Vanity,Tub & Tile Surround. LVP Floors, New Windows, Siding, Paint In/Out. New Lighting, Ceiling Fans that speak ALEXA! Attached Garage w/New Door & Opener. Covered Porch, Patio. HUGE Fenced Yard. GREAT LOCATION: Domain, Commuter Rail, ACC, Tech Corridor, No Austin Med, IH-35, Mopac. Good Street Parking. Landlord maintains yard for extra cost.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 Shadowview DR have any available units?
1715 Shadowview DR has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1715 Shadowview DR have?
Some of 1715 Shadowview DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 Shadowview DR currently offering any rent specials?
1715 Shadowview DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 Shadowview DR pet-friendly?
No, 1715 Shadowview DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1715 Shadowview DR offer parking?
Yes, 1715 Shadowview DR does offer parking.
Does 1715 Shadowview DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 Shadowview DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 Shadowview DR have a pool?
No, 1715 Shadowview DR does not have a pool.
Does 1715 Shadowview DR have accessible units?
No, 1715 Shadowview DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 Shadowview DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1715 Shadowview DR has units with dishwashers.
