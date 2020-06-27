All apartments in Austin
Last updated November 24 2019 at 10:22 PM

1615 Spyglass DR

1615 Spyglass Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1615 Spyglass Drive, Austin, TX 78746
Barton Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
Overlooking Barton Creek Greenbelt 5 mins / 3 miles from downtown. Very large private deck with view of pool, fenced yard, think treehouse! Furnished: Ralph Lauren, Pottery Barn, Ligne Roset furnishings. Energy efficient / security features. Must see back deck to appreciate this spot! Wood floors downstairs + Master; large walkin closet. Pella windows / security doors, original art, 65" OLED TV, GoogleFiber. Walk to Taco Deli/Thom's Mkt, walk/bike to Barton Springs. Dishes/linens incl. OWNER/AGENT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 Spyglass DR have any available units?
1615 Spyglass DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1615 Spyglass DR have?
Some of 1615 Spyglass DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 Spyglass DR currently offering any rent specials?
1615 Spyglass DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 Spyglass DR pet-friendly?
No, 1615 Spyglass DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1615 Spyglass DR offer parking?
No, 1615 Spyglass DR does not offer parking.
Does 1615 Spyglass DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615 Spyglass DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 Spyglass DR have a pool?
Yes, 1615 Spyglass DR has a pool.
Does 1615 Spyglass DR have accessible units?
Yes, 1615 Spyglass DR has accessible units.
Does 1615 Spyglass DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1615 Spyglass DR has units with dishwashers.
