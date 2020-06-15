Rent Calculator
1401 E. 4th St
Last updated April 19 2019 at 9:24 PM
1 of 1
1401 E. 4th St
1401 4th St
·
No Longer Available
Location
1401 4th St, Austin, TX 78702
East Cesar Chavez
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/11f8634044 ----
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1401 E. 4th St have any available units?
1401 E. 4th St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 1401 E. 4th St currently offering any rent specials?
1401 E. 4th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 E. 4th St pet-friendly?
No, 1401 E. 4th St is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 1401 E. 4th St offer parking?
No, 1401 E. 4th St does not offer parking.
Does 1401 E. 4th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 E. 4th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 E. 4th St have a pool?
No, 1401 E. 4th St does not have a pool.
Does 1401 E. 4th St have accessible units?
No, 1401 E. 4th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 E. 4th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 E. 4th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1401 E. 4th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1401 E. 4th St does not have units with air conditioning.
