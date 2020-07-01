Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool bbq/grill google fiber hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry courtyard e-payments guest parking internet access lobby online portal

Your new home is waiting for you in the quaint Bluff Springs neighborhood. Only eight miles from the heart of downtown Austin, Terrace Cove strikes a balance between comfort and modern living. Our newly renovated community offers both one and two-bedroom apartment homes with sleek black appliances, spacious walk-in closets, and cozy-woodburning fireplaces. Vaulted ceilings and in-home washer and dryer connections provide an added element of convenience unlike any other. Experience true serenity lounging by our cascading swimming pool or in our resident clubhouse. When you're ready to venture out, easy access to I-35 will place you near Austin's finest entertainment, dining, and shopping destinations. Experience life in the 78744, experience Terrace Cove.