Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 PM

Terrace Cove

Open Now until 5:30pm
6201 Sneed Cv · (512) 271-3585
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6201 Sneed Cv, Austin, TX 78744

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 315 · Avail. Aug 6

$945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 1520 · Avail. Jul 30

$945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 1320 · Avail. Aug 7

$945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 136 · Avail. now

$1,143

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 134 · Avail. now

$1,143

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 725 · Avail. now

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Terrace Cove.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
google fiber
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
lobby
online portal
Your new home is waiting for you in the quaint Bluff Springs neighborhood. Only eight miles from the heart of downtown Austin, Terrace Cove strikes a balance between comfort and modern living. Our newly renovated community offers both one and two-bedroom apartment homes with sleek black appliances, spacious walk-in closets, and cozy-woodburning fireplaces. Vaulted ceilings and in-home washer and dryer connections provide an added element of convenience unlike any other. Experience true serenity lounging by our cascading swimming pool or in our resident clubhouse. When you're ready to venture out, easy access to I-35 will place you near Austin's finest entertainment, dining, and shopping destinations. Experience life in the 78744, experience Terrace Cove.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 nonrefundable deposit or $400 traditional deposit
Additional: Trash: $8/month, $10 for Google Fiber
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet.
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: Welcomes all dog breeds, ages, and sizes. Pet interview required.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Terrace Cove have any available units?
Terrace Cove has 12 units available starting at $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Terrace Cove have?
Some of Terrace Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Terrace Cove currently offering any rent specials?
Terrace Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Terrace Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, Terrace Cove is pet friendly.
Does Terrace Cove offer parking?
Yes, Terrace Cove offers parking.
Does Terrace Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Terrace Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Terrace Cove have a pool?
Yes, Terrace Cove has a pool.
Does Terrace Cove have accessible units?
Yes, Terrace Cove has accessible units.
Does Terrace Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Terrace Cove has units with dishwashers.

