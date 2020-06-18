11473 Bristle Oak TRL

Amenities
Very spacious lease property, zoned in the acclaimed Round Rock ISD & Westwood HS~In established Anderson Mill neighborhood, walking distance to parks,trails,pool,dog park,tennis&basketball courts~Nice layout w/MIL plan, lrg living room w/vaulted ceilings & fireplace~Spacious master w/updated bathroom~Screened porch is a great space to enjoy Austin's gorgeous evenings~Beautifully matured shade trees & Excellent location, close to shopping/dining w/easy access to major roads. Renters insurance is required!