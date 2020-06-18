All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:37 PM

11473 Bristle Oak TRL

11473 Bristle Oak Trail · (512) 616-3948
Location

11473 Bristle Oak Trail, Austin, TX 78750

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2093 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
pool
tennis court
Very spacious lease property, zoned in the acclaimed Round Rock ISD & Westwood HS~In established Anderson Mill neighborhood, walking distance to parks,trails,pool,dog park,tennis&basketball courts~Nice layout w/MIL plan, lrg living room w/vaulted ceilings & fireplace~Spacious master w/updated bathroom~Screened porch is a great space to enjoy Austin's gorgeous evenings~Beautifully matured shade trees & Excellent location, close to shopping/dining w/easy access to major roads. Renters insurance is required!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11473 Bristle Oak TRL have any available units?
11473 Bristle Oak TRL has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11473 Bristle Oak TRL have?
Some of 11473 Bristle Oak TRL's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11473 Bristle Oak TRL currently offering any rent specials?
11473 Bristle Oak TRL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11473 Bristle Oak TRL pet-friendly?
Yes, 11473 Bristle Oak TRL is pet friendly.
Does 11473 Bristle Oak TRL offer parking?
No, 11473 Bristle Oak TRL does not offer parking.
Does 11473 Bristle Oak TRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11473 Bristle Oak TRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11473 Bristle Oak TRL have a pool?
Yes, 11473 Bristle Oak TRL has a pool.
Does 11473 Bristle Oak TRL have accessible units?
No, 11473 Bristle Oak TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 11473 Bristle Oak TRL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11473 Bristle Oak TRL has units with dishwashers.
