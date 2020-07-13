All apartments in Austin
Find more places like
Velo Flats.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
Velo Flats
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:03 PM

Velo Flats

Open Now until 5pm
2606 Wheless Ln · (512) 645-2381
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Windsor Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2606 Wheless Ln, Austin, TX 78723
Windsor Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-2107 · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

Unit 1-1201 · Avail. now

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-5203 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

Unit 5-5103 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Velo Flats.

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
business center
coffee bar
conference room
hot tub
Welcome home to Velo Flats Apartments. This retro apartment community is in the heart of Windsor Park Neighborhood and features fully updated apartments with spacious floor plans, spa blue accent walls, wood floors, and black or stainless-steel appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200-$300
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Velo Flats have any available units?
Velo Flats has 4 units available starting at $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Velo Flats have?
Some of Velo Flats's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Velo Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Velo Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Velo Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Velo Flats is pet friendly.
Does Velo Flats offer parking?
Yes, Velo Flats offers parking.
Does Velo Flats have units with washers and dryers?
No, Velo Flats does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Velo Flats have a pool?
No, Velo Flats does not have a pool.
Does Velo Flats have accessible units?
No, Velo Flats does not have accessible units.
Does Velo Flats have units with dishwashers?
No, Velo Flats does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Argosy at Crestview
1003 Justin Ln
Austin, TX 78757
Fort Branch at Truman's Landing
5800 Techni Center Dr
Austin, TX 78721
Skyline at Barton Creek
1300 Spyglass Dr
Austin, TX 78746
Aspire North Austin
13130 Pond Springs Road
Austin, TX 78729
Montecito
3111 Parker Ln
Austin, TX 78741
The Villas
9036 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
Volume 1
2506 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
Cortland Southpark Estates
10001 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78748

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak HillPleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwoodEast Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College DistrictConcordia University-TexasThe University of Texas at Austin