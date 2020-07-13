Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Velo Flats.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
business center
coffee bar
conference room
hot tub
Welcome home to Velo Flats Apartments. This retro apartment community is in the heart of Windsor Park Neighborhood and features fully updated apartments with spacious floor plans, spa blue accent walls, wood floors, and black or stainless-steel appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)