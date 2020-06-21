All apartments in Beaverton
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

14170 SW Stirrup St.

14170 Southwest Stirrup Street · No Longer Available
Location

14170 Southwest Stirrup Street, Beaverton, OR 97008
South Beaverton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
14170 SW Stirrup Street ~ Gorgeous Home & Beautiful View - This Amazing home is an absolute MUST SEE! Spacious 2600 SqFt 3 bedroom + bonus room and 2.5 bathrooms with living room, formal dining room, and basement. Stunning floor to ceiling windows with a breathtaking view of Mt Hood, skylights that allow plenty of sunshine! Kitchen is fully loaded with stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, and built-in microwave as well as granite counter tops. Utility room with Washer & Dryer provided. Hardwood floors in kitchen and formal dining area. Living room has gas fireplace with remote and beautiful vaulted ceiling. Central A/C. Impressive master suite includes fireplace, relaxing soaking tub, shower, and 3 walk-in closets. Large deck along the back of the home with glass railing and an excellent view. Lower back patio is partially covered with fully fenced yard and sprinkler system to make watering easy. Large double car garage with opener on split driveway. Lots of extra storage. Great location in lovely neighborhood. 1 small dog under 25 lbs considered with good reference(s). NO SMOKING. Drive by and then call 503-526-9311 to schedule a viewing.

Our leasing agent has all paperwork to get you started. A $50 application fee is required at time of application. A security deposit and first month's rent required for move in. Check us out on the web, www.adiproperties.com

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

ADI Properties Inc

Portland Tigard Tualatin Beaverton Aloha Hillsboro Forest Grove.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5823816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14170 SW Stirrup St. have any available units?
14170 SW Stirrup St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beaverton, OR.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does 14170 SW Stirrup St. have?
Some of 14170 SW Stirrup St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14170 SW Stirrup St. currently offering any rent specials?
14170 SW Stirrup St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14170 SW Stirrup St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14170 SW Stirrup St. is pet friendly.
Does 14170 SW Stirrup St. offer parking?
Yes, 14170 SW Stirrup St. does offer parking.
Does 14170 SW Stirrup St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14170 SW Stirrup St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14170 SW Stirrup St. have a pool?
No, 14170 SW Stirrup St. does not have a pool.
Does 14170 SW Stirrup St. have accessible units?
No, 14170 SW Stirrup St. does not have accessible units.
Does 14170 SW Stirrup St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14170 SW Stirrup St. has units with dishwashers.
