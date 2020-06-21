14170 SW Stirrup St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

14170 SW Stirrup Street ~ Gorgeous Home & Beautiful View - This Amazing home is an absolute MUST SEE! Spacious 2600 SqFt 3 bedroom + bonus room and 2.5 bathrooms with living room, formal dining room, and basement. Stunning floor to ceiling windows with a breathtaking view of Mt Hood, skylights that allow plenty of sunshine! Kitchen is fully loaded with stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, and built-in microwave as well as granite counter tops. Utility room with Washer & Dryer provided. Hardwood floors in kitchen and formal dining area. Living room has gas fireplace with remote and beautiful vaulted ceiling. Central A/C. Impressive master suite includes fireplace, relaxing soaking tub, shower, and 3 walk-in closets. Large deck along the back of the home with glass railing and an excellent view. Lower back patio is partially covered with fully fenced yard and sprinkler system to make watering easy. Large double car garage with opener on split driveway. Lots of extra storage. Great location in lovely neighborhood. 1 small dog under 25 lbs considered with good reference(s). NO SMOKING. Drive by and then call 503-526-9311 to schedule a viewing.



Our leasing agent has all paperwork to get you started. A $50 application fee is required at time of application. A security deposit and first month's rent required for move in. Check us out on the web, www.adiproperties.com



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



ADI Properties Inc



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5823816)