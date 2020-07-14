All apartments in Beaverton
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

Sorrento Bluff

8635 SW Maverick Ter · (503) 308-7894
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8635 SW Maverick Ter, Beaverton, OR 97008
South Beaverton

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sorrento Bluff.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please call today to schedule your tour!

Live a life of comfort and elegance in Murrayhill, SW Beaverton. Sorrento Bluff apartments afford you the pleasures of comfortable home environments at attractive and reasonable rates. Our contemporary one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments are designed with your comfort in mind. Choose from seven different and spacious floorplans to find the layout that best suits your personal lifestyle. Wood-burning fireplaces help to keep you toasty in the winter as you gaze out at Mt. Hood in the distance! Skip the long treks to the local laundromat and get your laundry done at home with your in-home full-size washer and dryer. Need extra space? Two words: loft space. Select apartments are available with an additional loft and walk-in closets, so you can stretch out, create a home office, or guest quarters. Last but not least, we’re a smoke-free community. When you rent an

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sorrento Bluff have any available units?
Sorrento Bluff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beaverton, OR.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does Sorrento Bluff have?
Some of Sorrento Bluff's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sorrento Bluff currently offering any rent specials?
Sorrento Bluff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sorrento Bluff pet-friendly?
Yes, Sorrento Bluff is pet friendly.
Does Sorrento Bluff offer parking?
Yes, Sorrento Bluff offers parking.
Does Sorrento Bluff have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sorrento Bluff offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sorrento Bluff have a pool?
Yes, Sorrento Bluff has a pool.
Does Sorrento Bluff have accessible units?
No, Sorrento Bluff does not have accessible units.
Does Sorrento Bluff have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sorrento Bluff has units with dishwashers.
