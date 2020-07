Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly clubhouse

The Stratford is a place you will love to call home. Our amenities feature a beautiful sun deck with a 5ft pool & Jacuzzi as well as a clubhouse & workout room centered in our beautifully landscaped Southwest Beaverton community. We offer a newly renovated community with charming apartments & townhomes that are loaded with character. Our central location has you within minutes of Schools, Parks, Shopping & just a quick commute to Central Beaverton. Email, call or visit us today!