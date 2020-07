Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel hardwood floors Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill fire pit internet access lobby

Our exclusive community amenities are designed to enhance your life by providing distinct features that will make your days better. When you rent an apartment in Old Town Beaverton, part of the attraction is being able to easily take care of the little things without having to hop in a car. That is why we’ve included amenities like an on-site barbershop and state-of-the-art fitness center to minimize the amount of running around town in your day and help make your daily tasks easier to handle. It’s hard to express the convenience of having 2,400 sq ft of retail space on site except to say you’ll never be at a loss of places to browse.



Of course, play is just as important as work! Maybe you want a place to kick back and collect yourself after a long week. Maybe you want to meet your neighbors or have a place to enjoy the company of family and friends. Whatever the case, our amenities like a rooftop deck with firepit, grill, and covered seats will allow you to unwind at your leisure mere minutes outside your doorstep. Or grab some boba tea with your friends at our on-site self-serve boba tea bar!



No car? No problem! Westline is minutes from the MAX giving all of our resident easy access to downtown and an easy commute to Nike or Intel. With a Walk Score of 95 and a Transit Score of 71, you’ll never be hard-pressed to get anywhere around the area. Avoid traffic and walk to Beaverton Central MAX station, in just four stops you will be in downtown Portland or Hillsboro. Need to catch WES to points south? A quick bus ride or short walk will get you to the Beaverton Transit Center and WES Station. You can also expect our community to feature gorgeous exposed communal space wood ceilings and grand views of the city lights and Mt. Hood– perfect for meditative breaks and quiet “me” time. Best of all, when your guests “ooh” and “aah” at the communal aesthetic, you get to say that you live here!