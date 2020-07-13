All apartments in Beaverton
Find more places like Franklin House.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beaverton, OR
/
Franklin House
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:53 AM

Franklin House

5128 Southwest Franklin Avenue · (503) 386-9530
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Beaverton
See all
Vose
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5128 Southwest Franklin Avenue, Beaverton, OR 97005
Vose

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5128 - 5218 SW Franklin Avenue · Avail. Jul 18

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Franklin House.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
e-payments
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
5128 - 5218 SW Franklin Avenue Available 07/18/20 Franklin House Apartments *2 bedroom-1bath* Within Walking Distance to Transit and Farmers Market! - Franklin House Apartments is a lovely community with remodeled units you will love.

This upper floor unit is located in the heart of Beaverton. Not only is it just a few blocks from the Beaverton Farmers Market, Library, and park, it is also just a short walk to the Beaverton Transit Center and many shops and restaurants.

A laundry room is on site for your convenience. You will also have 24 hour access to our maintenance contact center and the ability to pay your rent online from the comfort of your own home.

In addition, the community features plenty of off-street parking and extra basement storage.

Transit Score: 62
Walk Score: 88
(As reported on www.walkscore.com)

Schedule a tour today!

Online Applications:
• $50 application fee per person (18 years and older). If paying online with a credit card, add a $5 convenience fee per person.
• Provide a valid picture ID.

Renter's Requirements:
• Deposit amount may vary and is determined by your previous rental & credit history.
• Deposit amount is required to be paid in full prior to move-in.
• Renter's insurance is required.
• Advertised rent rate is with a 12-month lease.

We screen for credit, criminal, eviction, employment, income minimums and current & past landlord references. Please ask for our disclosed screening criteria. We screen first come first served and honor fair housing guidelines.

Photos may be of a representative unit and may be from a previous period when a home was vacant. All applicants must view our homes to satisfy themselves as to the condition, layout, and other details that applicant may deem important. Information is deemed reliable and is not guaranteed.

Franklin House is professionally managed by Regency Management, Inc. and is compliant with Fair Housing laws.

(RLNE2291982)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $300 Holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Franklin House have any available units?
Franklin House has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does Franklin House have?
Some of Franklin House's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Franklin House currently offering any rent specials?
Franklin House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Franklin House pet-friendly?
Yes, Franklin House is pet friendly.
Does Franklin House offer parking?
Yes, Franklin House offers parking.
Does Franklin House have units with washers and dryers?
No, Franklin House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Franklin House have a pool?
No, Franklin House does not have a pool.
Does Franklin House have accessible units?
No, Franklin House does not have accessible units.
Does Franklin House have units with dishwashers?
No, Franklin House does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Franklin House?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

MonteVista
14900 SW Scholls Ferry Rd
Beaverton, OR 97007
The Stratford
13925 SW Allen Blvd
Beaverton, OR 97005
Jasper Square
15195 SW Walker Rd
Beaverton, OR 97006
Meadow Ridge
14345 SW Walker Rd
Beaverton, OR 97006
Valley Park Plaza
4925 SW Jamieson Rd
Beaverton, OR 97005
Willow Grove
11981 SW Center St
Beaverton, OR 97005
Royal Oaks
9060 SW Oleson Rd
Beaverton, OR 97223
Conestoga Park III
9900 SW Conestoga Dr
Beaverton, OR 97008

Similar Pages

Beaverton 1 BedroomsBeaverton 2 Bedrooms
Beaverton Apartments with BalconyBeaverton Apartments with Parking
Beaverton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WAGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, OR
Tigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, OR
West Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central BeavertonMurray HillTriple Creek
VoseFive OaksSexton Mountain
West BeavertonSouth Beaverton

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity