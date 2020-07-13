Amenities

5128 - 5218 SW Franklin Avenue Available 07/18/20 Franklin House Apartments *2 bedroom-1bath* Within Walking Distance to Transit and Farmers Market! - Franklin House Apartments is a lovely community with remodeled units you will love.



This upper floor unit is located in the heart of Beaverton. Not only is it just a few blocks from the Beaverton Farmers Market, Library, and park, it is also just a short walk to the Beaverton Transit Center and many shops and restaurants.



A laundry room is on site for your convenience. You will also have 24 hour access to our maintenance contact center and the ability to pay your rent online from the comfort of your own home.



In addition, the community features plenty of off-street parking and extra basement storage.



Transit Score: 62

Walk Score: 88

(As reported on www.walkscore.com)



Schedule a tour today!



Online Applications:

• $50 application fee per person (18 years and older). If paying online with a credit card, add a $5 convenience fee per person.

• Provide a valid picture ID.



Renter's Requirements:

• Deposit amount may vary and is determined by your previous rental & credit history.

• Deposit amount is required to be paid in full prior to move-in.

• Renter's insurance is required.

• Advertised rent rate is with a 12-month lease.



We screen for credit, criminal, eviction, employment, income minimums and current & past landlord references. Please ask for our disclosed screening criteria. We screen first come first served and honor fair housing guidelines.



Photos may be of a representative unit and may be from a previous period when a home was vacant. All applicants must view our homes to satisfy themselves as to the condition, layout, and other details that applicant may deem important. Information is deemed reliable and is not guaranteed.



Franklin House is professionally managed by Regency Management, Inc. and is compliant with Fair Housing laws.



