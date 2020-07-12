All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 PM

Village at Desert Lakes

Open Now until 6pm
9155 W Desert Inn Rd · (702) 500-0997
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
*Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Location

9155 W Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89117

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit E202 · Avail. now

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

Unit D101 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

Unit E204 · Avail. Jul 14

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit Q102 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,373

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1043 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Village at Desert Lakes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
w/d hookup
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
basketball court
business center
carport
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Luxury One, Two, and Three Bedroom Apartments

Seize your chance to live in one of the unique apartment communities in Las Vegas, NV. Picture coming home every day to the convenience of services nearby, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities added to enhance your life. Village at Desert Lakes is also just minutes away from The Spring Mountains.

Village at Desert Lakes provides its residents a wide selection of unique one, two and three bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like custom cabinetry, vaulted ceilings and in home washer and dryers.

Enjoy warm weather poolside, stroll through our pet friendly community with your favorite furry companion, or have a day out on the town in nearby downtown Las Vegas. We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed specifically to ensure you don’t just lease, you live.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 (non-refundable)
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $40/month per pet.
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Village at Desert Lakes have any available units?
Village at Desert Lakes has 8 units available starting at $1,049 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Village at Desert Lakes have?
Some of Village at Desert Lakes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village at Desert Lakes currently offering any rent specials?
Village at Desert Lakes is offering the following rent specials: *Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Is Village at Desert Lakes pet-friendly?
Yes, Village at Desert Lakes is pet friendly.
Does Village at Desert Lakes offer parking?
Yes, Village at Desert Lakes offers parking.
Does Village at Desert Lakes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Village at Desert Lakes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Village at Desert Lakes have a pool?
Yes, Village at Desert Lakes has a pool.
Does Village at Desert Lakes have accessible units?
No, Village at Desert Lakes does not have accessible units.
Does Village at Desert Lakes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Village at Desert Lakes has units with dishwashers.
