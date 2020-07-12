Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher w/d hookup microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system basketball court business center carport dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

Luxury One, Two, and Three Bedroom Apartments



Seize your chance to live in one of the unique apartment communities in Las Vegas, NV. Picture coming home every day to the convenience of services nearby, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities added to enhance your life. Village at Desert Lakes is also just minutes away from The Spring Mountains.



Village at Desert Lakes provides its residents a wide selection of unique one, two and three bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like custom cabinetry, vaulted ceilings and in home washer and dryers.



Enjoy warm weather poolside, stroll through our pet friendly community with your favorite furry companion, or have a day out on the town in nearby downtown Las Vegas. We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed specifically to ensure you don’t just lease, you live.