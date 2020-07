Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym green community parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access package receiving cats allowed accessible business center clubhouse

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Bella Solara's pet-friendly and newly renovated one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes feature roommate-style floor plans, ceiling fans, fireplaces, walk-in closets and full-size washers and dryers. Enjoy many of our community features including covered parking, a state-of-the-art fitness center, 2 resort-style swimming pools, outdoor dog park, and playground area. Bella Solara Apartments is conveniently located just minutes from I-95, allowing our residents to be close to the best Las Vegas fine dining, shopping and entertainment destinations.